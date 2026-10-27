WATCH: Hamas official calls Oct. 7 a natural reaction to Israel’s so-called crimes

Hamas official Taher Al-Nunu justified the October 7 massacre as a natural Palestinian reaction to Israel’s supposed crimes, claiming any moral standing Israel once had has crumbled since the war.

Hamas Official Taher Al-Nunu: October 7 Was a "Natural Reaction" to Zionist Crimes; Israel’s Actions Ended Its Moral Justification for Existence; Condemning Iran for Attacking Its Neighbors Will Not Help Anyone, Issues Must Be Resolved at the Negotiating Table https://t.co/JxwSQXY0UP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 27, 2026