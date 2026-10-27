Search

WATCH: Hamas official calls Oct. 7 a natural reaction to Israel’s so-called crimes

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-official-calls-oct-7-a-natural-reaction-to-israels-so-called-crimes/
Email Print

Hamas official Taher Al-Nunu justified the October 7 massacre as a natural Palestinian reaction to Israel’s supposed crimes, claiming any moral standing Israel once had has crumbled since the war.

>