WATCH: Hamas official calls Oct. 7 a natural reaction to Israel’s so-called crimes October 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-official-calls-oct-7-a-natural-reaction-to-israels-so-called-crimes/ Email Print Hamas official Taher Al-Nunu justified the October 7 massacre as a natural Palestinian reaction to Israel’s supposed crimes, claiming any moral standing Israel once had has crumbled since the war. Hamas Official Taher Al-Nunu: October 7 Was a "Natural Reaction" to Zionist Crimes; Israel’s Actions Ended Its Moral Justification for Existence; Condemning Iran for Attacking Its Neighbors Will Not Help Anyone, Issues Must Be Resolved at the Negotiating Table https://t.co/JxwSQXY0UP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 27, 2026 HamasOct. 7th massacre