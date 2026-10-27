WATCH: ‘Jews being exterminated from Middle Eastern countries is the real genocide,’ charges RFK October 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jews-being-exterminated-from-middle-eastern-countries-is-the-real-genocide-charges-rfk/ Email Print Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired back at claims that Israel is committing genocide, highlighting the many countries that expelled the Jews and noting that Christianity was nearly blotted out of the region. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/skijNWGYvVfnSMgy.mp4 GenocideJewsRFK