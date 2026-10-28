WATCH: Pro-Hezbollah journalist urges Iran to launch an all-out-war against Israel October 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-hezbollah-journalist-urges-iran-to-launch-an-all-out-war-against-israel/ Email Print Pro-Hezbollah journalist Ali Yousef urged Iran to attack Israel at any cost, claiming it would end the squabbles between Arab nations and force them to unite against Israel. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/S3ueE2_Owq_Ze_D2.mp4 HezbollahIranWar