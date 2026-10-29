Israel’s political chaos won’t delay potential Iran strikes, says official

Israel’s apparent electoral deadlock will not upend US-Israeli cooperation against Iran, nor will it force delays of any possible future strikes.

By World Israel News Staff

A potential new military offensive against Iran will not be contingent on the formation of a new Israeli government, a senior diplomatic official said Wednesday, as Israel’s inconclusive election raised the prospect of prolonged coalition negotiations.

Speaking to Israel Hayom, the official said military, intelligence, and diplomatic coordination between Israel and the United States would continue regardless of the election results or the political composition of Israel’s next government.

According to the official, any decision to launch additional strikes against Iran would be determined by the security interests of the two countries and professional military assessments, rather than the political timetable in Jerusalem.

“The president has goals that have not changed,” the official said, identifying the elimination of Iran’s military nuclear capabilities and the removal of Iranian threats to the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring countries as Washington’s principal objectives.

The remarks come amid growing speculation that the US and Israel could resume military operations against Iran following the American midterm elections on November 3.

ABC News reported on October 22, citing two Israeli sources familiar with military planning, that the Israeli and American armed forces had prepared plans for additional joint strikes against Iran in the coming weeks.

However, the White House explicitly ruled out an attack before Americans go to the polls.

“The United States will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told ABC News.

The report said President Donald Trump was concerned about the potential impact of renewed hostilities on oil markets during the final days of the American election campaign.

A White House official separately told ABC News that Trump continues to keep military options available to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The Israeli sources indicated that Washington would have the decisive say over whether joint military operations resume, although Israel could potentially act independently with American approval.

Meanwhile, Israel’s election has produced a political stalemate, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing bloc nor the Jewish-led opposition securing the 61 Knesset seats required for a parliamentary majority.

Partial results released Wednesday showed Netanyahu’s bloc holding approximately 53 seats, compared with 48 for the Jewish-led opposition and 19 for the Arab parties.

Both the pro-Netanyahu bloc and the Zionist opposition parties are expected to make gains as soldiers’ votes are counted, lowering the total for the Arab factions, but neither side is likely to secure an outright majority.

Netanyahu is expected to remain caretaker prime minister while President Isaac Herzog conducts consultations and attempts to identify a candidate capable of forming a government.

Or Asher, a researcher at the Tachlith Institute, told Reuters that “a caretaker prime minister can legally take Israel to war, including against Iran.”

Although caretaker administrations are generally expected to avoid far-reaching decisions, national security matters can provide exceptions when circumstances demand immediate action.

The diplomatic official’s remarks also come as Washington examines the possibility of a broad Israeli coalition following the election.

Trump himself indicated that he might consider becoming involved in efforts to establish such a government.

“I will take a look,” the president told Axios when asked whether he would support efforts to form a Netanyahu-led unity coalition.

The possibility faces significant obstacles, however, with opposition leaders including Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman having ruled out joining a government headed by Netanyahu during the election campaign.

Trump also claimed Wednesday that his endorsement of Netanyahu had significantly improved the prime minister’s electoral performance.

“I heard my endorsement made a big difference for Bibi,” Trump said.