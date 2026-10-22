Tomb of Eleazar torched: The burning of Jewish holy sites demands more than condemnation

The burning of a biblical tomb in Samaria exposes a dangerous failure to protect Jewish heritage sites and demands permanent Israeli control.

By Jonathan Pollard

When an ancient Jewish tomb is set ablaze in the heart of Samaria, the issue is no longer simply vandalism. It is whether Israel is prepared to assume permanent responsibility for protecting the physical foundations of Jewish history, or whether these irreplaceable sanctuaries will remain exposed to those determined to destroy them.

The recent arson attack at the tomb of Eleazar the Priest, in the Samarian village of Awarta, represents another disturbing chapter in this ongoing failure.

The burial place traditionally identified with the son of Aaron the High Priest is not merely an archaeological monument, but a sacred link connecting the Jewish people to their ancestral homeland.

Equally troubling is the absence of any meaningful international outcry. U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, historically a forceful defender of Jewish biblical and historical claims to Judea and Samaria, should be among the first to demand accountability for this desecration.

His longstanding recognition of the region’s significance to the Jewish people makes his voice particularly important at this moment.

A pattern of desecration

This latest attack is hardly an isolated incident. In August 2025, vandals defaced Eleazar’s Tomb with Arabic graffiti, including the name of a Palestinian terrorist organization, requiring Jewish volunteers to undertake a nighttime restoration operation.

In February 2026, the nearby Cave of the Seventy Elders was desecrated with Hamas graffiti, while stones inside the ancient site were smashed and scattered. These attacks form part of a broader pattern in which Jewish religious landmarks remain vulnerable to repeated destruction.

The tombs of Eleazar and his brother Itamar, together with the Cave of the Seventy Elders, represent an extraordinary concentration of Jewish historical and religious heritage.

Yet Jewish access frequently requires military coordination, while permanent protection remains woefully inadequate.

The fundamental failure of Oslo

For decades, the security arrangements established under the Oslo Accords have failed to provide these sanctuaries with the protection they deserve.

Under the Oslo framework, Area B falls under Palestinian Authority civil administration, with Palestinian police responsible for public order among Palestinians, while Israel retains responsibility for protecting Israelis and confronting terrorism.

This division leaves Jewish holy places dependent upon coordinated security arrangements and periodic military intervention rather than permanent Israeli administration and a continuous protective presence.

The IDF can enter these areas, investigate attacks and pursue suspects. But arriving after an ancient tomb has been vandalized or burned is no substitute for preventing its desecration in the first place.

The international community routinely demands respect for religious heritage and freedom of worship. Yet when Jewish holy places are attacked in the very land where Jewish history unfolded, the response is frequently one of indifference.

Permanent protection requires permanent control

The time has come to replace temporary security arrangements with a permanent solution.

Jewish heritage sites throughout Judea and Samaria should immediately be transferred to full Israeli civil and security administration through their incorporation into Area C, together with substantial protective zones around their boundaries.

This would allow permanent IDF positions, effective security perimeters and reliable access for Jewish worshipers.

Although such a transfer would undoubtedly raise diplomatic complications, those difficulties must be weighed against the continuing failure to protect religious monuments that cannot be replaced once destroyed.

Incorporation into Area C should not be confused with the formal application of Israeli sovereignty. The former would provide an immediate framework for stronger security and administration; the latter represents the larger issue that Israel must ultimately undertake.

A nation cannot claim responsibility for its ancestral heritage while accepting arrangements that repeatedly leave its sacred landmarks vulnerable to destruction.

Until Israel establishes permanent and effective control over these sanctuaries, our past will remain exposed to those determined to erase it.

And the next ancient Jewish tomb may once again burn in the dark.