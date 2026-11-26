Pollard: Trump’s Board of Peace could become Israel’s greatest strategic blunder

Israel’s commitment to Trump’s diplomatic framework is giving its enemies precious time to prepare for a potentially devastating regional war.

By Jonathan Pollard, World Israel News

President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace was supposed to bring stability to Gaza. Instead, Israel’s continued participation in this diplomatic framework may be setting the stage for a regional war far more dangerous than the one it was designed to end.

Designed to oversee post-war Gaza through international stabilization forces and phased disarmament, the framework rests on a fatal flaw: It assumes that Hamas can be persuaded or pressured into laying down its weapons.

Recent intelligence assessments and developments on the ground suggest precisely the opposite.

By remaining tethered to a diplomatic process that stalls decisive military action, Jerusalem is allowing its enemies to regroup and exposing the nation to potentially existential threats on multiple fronts.

Time, rather than serving the interests of peace, is increasingly working against Israel.

Hamas is preparing for the next war

Despite months of diplomatic maneuvering and ceasefires, Hamas has not surrendered a single weapon. Instead, the terror organization has used the pause in full-scale fighting to restore its fighting force to near-full capacity.

Even more alarming is the rapid expansion of Hamas’s aerial warfare capabilities. Reports indicate that the group is now manufacturing and deploying heavy-lift drones capable of carrying payloads of up to 100 kilograms.

Given the documented gaps in Israel’s current counter-drone defenses, this technological development presents an acute threat to critical Israeli military infrastructure.

While the Israel Defense Forces continue to eliminate Hamas commanders and October 7 terrorists in targeted operations, these strikes represent a return to the failed “mowing the grass” doctrine that characterized Israeli policy before the massacre.

Tactical successes cannot substitute for strategic victory. Eliminating individual commanders will not dismantle an entrenched terror army or neutralize its growing military capabilities.

Only a decisive military campaign aimed at permanently dismantling Hamas as a military and governing force can eliminate this threat.

Every additional month in which diplomacy fails to achieve genuine disarmament gives Hamas more time to rebuild, rearm and prepare for its next confrontation with Israel.

The victory Israel squandered

Joining the Board of Peace was a profound strategic error from the outset.

The arrangement has trapped Israel in a cycle of international condemnation whenever it resists premature troop withdrawals or demands genuine demilitarization before reconstruction begins.

Had Israel rejected this diplomatic straitjacket, a far more decisive path was available, built around three fundamental objectives.

First, securing the release of all remaining hostages through maximum military and diplomatic pressure.

Second, systematically dismantling Hamas’s military infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip, both above and below ground, to prevent the organization from ever reconstituting itself as a fighting force.

Third, facilitating the voluntary emigration of Gazans seeking to relocate abroad and establishing permanent Israeli sovereignty over the territory to prevent it from once again becoming a launching pad for terrorism.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to articulate and execute a clear, decisive vision for the “day after” created the very vacuum that the Trump administration’s international board stepped in to fill.

Instead of translating Israel’s military achievements into lasting strategic gains, Jerusalem surrendered much of its freedom of action to an international diplomatic framework whose objectives do not necessarily coincide with Israel’s fundamental security interests.

Israel is now paying the price for that failure.

The Egyptian threat Israel cannot ignore

The dangers of Israel’s diplomatic paralysis, however, extend well beyond Gaza.

Critics argue that a decisive Israeli campaign to establish permanent control over the Gaza Strip could trigger a full-scale war with Egypt.

Yet Cairo’s actions in the Sinai Peninsula suggest that the danger of a military confrontation with Egypt is growing regardless of Israel’s ultimate plans for Gaza.

In violation of the military limitations established under the 1979 Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty, Egypt has steadily remilitarized the Sinai, permanently stationing roughly 40,000 troops and establishing extensive military infrastructure, including heavy armor, advanced air-defense systems and military airfields.

While Cairo maintains that its deployments are defensive, the scale and nature of this military buildup increasingly suggest preparations for a potential offensive confrontation with Israel.

Israel cannot afford to base its national security on the assumption that Egypt’s intentions will remain peaceful indefinitely.

If a military confrontation with Egypt is ultimately unavoidable, as I increasingly fear, postponing that confrontation could come at an enormous strategic cost. Every additional year of Egyptian military expansion could make a future war more difficult and more devastating for Israel.

Given the sheer size of Egypt’s conventional armed forces and its acquisition of advanced foreign weaponry, Jerusalem must also prepare for the possibility that a future regional conflict could escalate beyond the parameters of conventional warfare.

The danger is that Israel could eventually find itself confronting a reconstituted Hamas in Gaza alongside a heavily militarized Egypt on its southern frontier.

While international diplomacy constrains Israel’s freedom of action, both threats are growing stronger.

Washington is enabling a strategic disaster

Much of this strategic predicament stems from policy failures in both Jerusalem and Washington.

Rather than backing an uncompromising Israeli victory, the Trump administration has failed to use its immense financial and military leverage to pressure Egypt into accepting Gazans seeking to relocate or to compel Cairo to respect the military limitations mandated by its peace treaty with Israel.

Washington’s reluctance to confront Cairo over its military buildup is particularly troubling given the billions of dollars in American military assistance Egypt has received over the decades.

The resulting strategic imbalance is deeply disturbing. Israel faces mounting diplomatic pressure to restrain its military activities, while insufficient pressure is being exerted on those whose actions threaten its security.

A peace treaty cannot guarantee Israel’s security if its military provisions are not enforced. Nor can an international peace board deliver stability in Gaza while Hamas retains its weapons and rebuilds its army.

Israel cannot outsource its survival to international committees or diplomatic roadmaps that prioritize regional appeasement over Israeli security.

Jerusalem must formally withdraw from the Board of Peace, abandon its failed policy of half-measures and reclaim the freedom to decisively dismantle Hamas.

The Board of Peace was supposed to prevent the next war. Instead, it risks giving Israel’s enemies the time they need to prepare for it.

Israel must recognize the difference between a diplomatic achievement and a strategic disaster before it is too late.