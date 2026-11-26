Around 200 anti-Israel demonstrators gathered outside a kosher deli in Brooklyn’s predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Midwood on Wednesday, protesting an Israeli real estate event. Hundreds of pro-Israel supporters responded with a counterdemonstration.

Tensions escalated as anti-Israel activists pushed against police barricades, while pro-Israel counterprotesters burned a Palestinian flag. The protest was organized by Pal-Awda, a group whose previous demonstrations outside Jewish schools and synagogues have resulted in assaults and arrests.

Tonight in heavily Orthodox Midwood, pro-Palestine protesters confronted an Israeli real estate event at a kosher deli, believing it advertised West Bank properties. The real estate company said none of the listings at the event were in the West Bank, unlike other recent Israeli real estate events in NYC. Fights broke out, a massive pro-Israel counter protest was held, and eggs and firecrackers were thrown into the crowd. https://t.co/FYXCHMUTUv

— Simone Saidmehr (@saidmehr_simone) November 26, 2026

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protesters SHOVE barricades as police struggle to keep them in place while Essen Deli event attendees leave the event protesters describe as “Land Sale” – Brooklyn https://t.co/XurcX8zqSU — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 26, 2026

NOW: Pro-Israel supporters light a Palestine flag on fire outside of Essen Deli in Midwood Brooklyn as the two sides clash during Palestine “Land Sale” Protest https://t.co/v2ZQx6QIe8 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 26, 2026

NOW: Clashes and multiple ARRESTS outside Essen Deli in Midwood Brooklyn, where Pro-Palestine protesters called for action against “Land Sale” https://t.co/RVEOPyKumM — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 26, 2026

Among the officers deployed were members of the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group — the very unit Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ordered disbanded, despite warnings from Jewish organizations that its dismantling could undermine community safety.