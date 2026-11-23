The lesson plan will educate students about Jewish life and identity in pre-World War II Europe, antisemitism, Nazi persecution, and Holocaust survivor testimony.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Rock legend and former “Sopranos” star Steven Van Zandt is aiming to promote Holocaust education through his TeachRock nonprofit initiative, which focuses on tying music and arts with learning.

Van Zandt, who is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and longtime guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, started the nonprofit in 2013 to provide free lesson plans for kindergarten to 12th grade students on a range of topics built around popular music.

He founded TeachRock with Springsteen, U2 lead singer Bono, musician Jackson Browne, and film director Martin Scorsese.

This week, TeachRock launched a new curriculum for teachers and students called “Jewish Heritage and the Holocaust: Exploring an Enduring Culture Through Music.”

The goal of the new “music-centered, social-emotional” learning plan is to teach pupils about the Holocaust and how Jewish culture existed before, during, and after World War II.

The curriculum was formulated in collaboration with Michael Igel, who is chair of the Florida Commissioner of Education’s Task Force on Holocaust Education and board chair emeritus of the Florida Holocaust Museum.

Igel is also the descendant of Holocaust survivors. The new lesson plan was released just in time for Florida’s Holocaust Education Week.

The curriculum connects the lessons to popular music, including “Dance Me to the End of Love” by Jewish singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, the 1975 hit “Rock and Roll All Nite” by KISS—whose frontman Gene Simmons is the son of a Holocaust survivor—and “Conflict Resolution” by the New York-based soul-pop band Lawrence, which was formed by two Jewish siblings.

The lesson plan will educate students about Jewish life and identity in pre-World War II Europe, antisemitism, Nazi persecution, and Holocaust survivor testimony, as well as Jewish values such as kindness and compassion.

Students are encouraged to create an original concert poster honoring Holocaust survivors and victims.

Van Zandt, who is not Jewish, told JTA in a recent interview there is a “pre-Holocaust vibe” on social media, targeting Jews.

“They spread lies around year after year after year, and if you say something often enough, people start to believe it,” he told the publication.

“And that’s what happened that led to the Holocaust in the first place, and that’s what’s going on now.”

Van Zandt also discussed the Jewish artists he admires, including Bob Dylan, and said, “I have a lot of gratitude for what they have contributed to my life, just in terms of enjoyment. Show business doesn’t exist without the Jewish contributions.”