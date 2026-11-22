Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, pose with a Bolivian parliamentary delegation at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Nov. 22, 2026. (Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)

Herzog extended an invitation to the Bolivian president to visit Israel and expressed his willingness to make a reciprocal visit.

By JNS

Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed a delegation of Bolivian lawmakers to his official residence in Jerusalem on Sunday, marking the first parliamentary visit from the South American country in more than two decades.

The visit, organized by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, follows the restoration of diplomatic relations between Israel and Bolivia in December 2025.

The delegation was led by Bolivian Senate President Diego Ávila Navajas and Chamber of Deputies President Roberto Julio Castro.

“Your visit is historic, coming after many years. We can cooperate in every field: climate, security, health, science, space and agriculture. That is why, for us, Bolivia is a true partner,” Herzog told the visiting lawmakers.

The president highlighted Bolivia’s historical ties to the Jewish people and expressed his affection for the country’s Jewish community.

“Bolivia holds a great place in the story of the Jewish people. Over the generations, many Jews found their way to you. Today there is a small community there, and from here I want to tell the Jewish community of Bolivia that we love them very much,” he said.

Herzog extended an invitation to the Bolivian president to visit Israel and expressed his willingness to make a reciprocal visit.

Addressing broader regional developments, the Israeli president reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to pursuing peace with its neighbors and expanding the Abraham Accords.

“Israel is a country that seeks peace, that has signed peace agreements after wars, and that still aspires today to peace with our Palestinian neighbors, with Lebanon and with Syria,” he said. “We want to sign further Abraham Accords with Saudi Arabia and other countries, but to do so, we must first fight terrorism.”

Ávila Navajas thanked Herzog for receiving the delegation and emphasized Bolivia’s desire to strengthen international partnerships.

“On behalf of our parliament, I want to thank you for the opportunity to come here. We are deeply moved by the prospect of building relations with Israel and meeting with members of the Knesset,” he said.

“We want the world to come to Bolivia, and we want to reach out to the world. Bolivia is an open home for all, and we would like to welcome you into our home.”