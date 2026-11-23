Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot reportedly preparing surprise declaration that he has secured backing for a new government.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot is reportedly preparing to announce the formation of a new government with little advance warning and bring it to a Knesset confidence vote within days, in an effort to prevent political pressure from derailing his coalition.

According to a report by Kan News on Sunday evening, Eisenkot intends to minimize the interval between notifying President Isaac Herzog that he has successfully assembled a government and asking the Knesset to approve it. The plan reportedly calls for a confidence vote within one or two days of the announcement.

The strategy is designed to limit opportunities for rival political factions to persuade prospective coalition partners to withdraw their support before the new government is sworn in.

Eisenkot, who received the mandate to form a government following the October 27 election, is pursuing three possible coalition arrangements: a national unity government with Likud, an agreement with the ultra-Orthodox parties, or a minority government supported by the Arab parties.

Despite the parallel negotiations, none of the three options has yet produced the agreements necessary to establish a government.

One potentially significant development has emerged in negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox parties.

According to Kan, talks that had previously been conducted through lower-level intermediaries have advanced to direct contacts between Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and United Torah Judaism chairman Yaakov Asher.

Liberman has argued that Eisenkot’s bloc should make concessions to the ultra-Orthodox parties rather than depend on the support of Ra’am and the Joint List, which together hold 19 Knesset seats.

Speaking to Channel 12 on Friday, Liberman warned that establishing a minority government with the support or abstention of Arab lawmakers would ultimately strengthen Netanyahu politically.

“Ultimately you can only bring down Netanyahu from the right, not the left,” Liberman declared.

He also expressed confidence that an agreement with the ultra-Orthodox parties could be reached, saying, “All the conditions have come together, and it’s really possible to complete the negotiations in a short time.”

Meanwhile, Eisenkot’s representatives held another round of negotiations with Likud on Sunday, meeting for approximately four and a half hours without reaching a breakthrough.

The discussions focused on several major disagreements, including the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, the repeal of judicial reform legislation enacted under Netanyahu, and the military conscription of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students.

Yashar rejected Likud proposals to establish an alternative investigative mechanism instead of a state commission of inquiry, while also refusing to abandon efforts to repeal judicial overhaul legislation.

The parties also remain divided over military conscription. Eisenkot’s representatives have indicated that they are willing to discuss possible arrangements with the ultra-Orthodox parties but will not accept the draft legislation proposed by Likud MK Boaz Bismuth as the starting point for negotiations.

Some progress was nevertheless reported on other issues. Likud and Yashar agreed on opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state and reached preliminary understandings concerning recognition of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

However, negotiations over the identity of the next prime minister have been postponed at Yashar’s request, leaving unresolved the possibility of a rotation agreement between Eisenkot and Netanyahu.

One political source expressed skepticism about the significance of the talks between the negotiating teams.

“Until Netanyahu and Eisenkot themselves enter the room, it’s a show,” the source told Kan News.

Additional reporting by Channel 12 indicated that Yashar had made progress in separate discussions with United Torah Judaism over military conscription, although substantial disagreements remain.

Sources in UTJ’s Degel HaTorah faction described the talks as showing “positive progress,” while cautioning that the parties were still far from exchanging concrete proposals.

The negotiations have also exposed divisions within Eisenkot’s own political bloc. Democrats chairman Yair Golan has advocated forming a minority government with Arab-party support, arguing Sunday that it remains “the only realistic option.”

Golan has strongly opposed bringing Netanyahu into a unity government, accusing politicians who support such an arrangement of betraying their voters.

Eisenkot himself reiterated on Friday that he would not allow coalition negotiations to continue indefinitely.

“They need to understand that at the right moment, I will present a new and capable government under my leadership to the Knesset for approval,” he declared.

The former IDF chief of staff warned that Israel could not afford to squander the opportunity created by the election and insisted that his determination to form a government was not simply a negotiating tactic.

“I do not intend to blink, nor will I miss the gravity of this moment. I give you my word,” Eisenkot said.

Under the current timetable, Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, although he can request an extension from President Herzog.