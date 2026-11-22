Democratic Socialists of America march with signs at a Pride parade in San Diego. (Shutterstock)

Buoyed by midterm victories, the group is seeking to expand its influence within the Democratic party.

By World Israel News Staff

Emboldened by their recent midterm election victories, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are seeking to capitalize on their momentum by continuing to promote far-left candidates and expand their influence within the Democratic Party.

During a Zoom call with party members last week, DSA leaders said that the faction aims to quadruple their number of elected representatives, to at least 32.

Currently, eight candidates affiliated with the DSA have been elected or are serving in Congress.

“We’re going to run hundreds of socialists in 2028, we’re going to elect candidates up and down the ballot,” Sarah Milner, a member of the DSA’s National Political Committee, said during the call, as reported by the New York Post.

“Comrades, we are going to build the strongest socialist movement this country has ever seen. We’re going to overturn this whole corrupt system,” Milner added.

Ashik Siddique, the DSA’s national co-chair, argued that the organization’s once-fringe positions have become increasingly mainstream in recent years.

“Our ideas are popular, that wasn’t always the case,” Siddique said, pointing to polls that reportedly show majority support among American voters for raising the minimum wage and expanding government-subsidized health care.

“They’re things that when Bernie [Sanders] was campaigning on them a decade ago felt like a pipe dream,” he added.

Ella Teevan, another member of the National Political Committee, made clear that the DSA views itself as a distinct political organization rather than an extension of the Democratic Party, which its members consider too centrist and mainstream.

“We are using the Democratic Party ballot line, but we don’t feel any fealty to the Democratic Party,” Teevan said.

“We know the Democratic Party is the problem. We think eventually we might have enough contradictions with the Democratic Party that they don’t let us get away with this anymore,” she added.