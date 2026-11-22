Top House Democrat says the party will use its control over Congress following the midterms to force an end to the conflict with Iran and to promote Palestinian statehood.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has pledged to move quickly to end the US war with Iran, pursue legislation targeting Israeli settlers in Judea and Samaria, push the White House to back Palestinian statehood, and investigate President Donald Trump’s administration when Democrats assume control of Congress in January.

In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, Jeffries outlined his priorities for the incoming Democratic majority, defended his leadership against criticism from the party’s progressive wing, and ruled out working directly with newly appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Jeffries said ending the war with Iran would be among Democrats’ most urgent priorities, arguing that the conflict has imposed enormous economic costs on American families.

Describing the conflict as a “reckless and costly war of choice,” Jeffries maintained that Iran had emerged in a stronger position than before the fighting began and that the war had increased economic pressure on Americans.

He said Trump could end the conflict immediately and indicated that Democrats were considering using congressional spending legislation to force a change in policy.

However, Jeffries declined to commit to shutting down the government over war funding ahead of the December 11 federal funding deadline.

The Democratic leader also adopted a critical tone toward Israel’s conduct in Gaza, describing the devastation experienced by Palestinian civilians as “unacceptable, unsustainable and un-American.”

He called for expanded humanitarian assistance, including medical supplies, clean water and housing, and urged a renewed American commitment to establishing an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Jeffries identified the West Bank Settler Violence Protection and Prevention Act as a legislative priority for the first 100 days of the new Congress. The measure would address alleged acts of violence attributed to Israeli civilians against Palestinians in Judea and Samaria.

However, when pressed about other legislative proposals aimed at restricting US support for Israel, including the Block the Bombs Act and Stop the Settlements legislation, Jeffries declined to explicitly endorse them.

The interview also addressed his relationship with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, which has faced mounting criticism from progressive Democrats over its political activities and support for pro-Israel candidates.

Jeffries defended his fundraising record, saying he had raised approximately $40 million for his reelection campaigns over two election cycles, with an average donation of $29. He also said AIPAC had stopped making direct contributions of $5,000 to his campaign.

His comments on Israel come as Democrats face growing internal disagreements over US policy toward the Jewish state, with progressive lawmakers demanding a more restrictive approach to American military assistance.

On domestic policy, Jeffries said Democrats would seek to reverse Medicaid and food assistance cuts, extend Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, repeal Trump’s tariffs and enact legislation prohibiting members of Congress from trading stocks.

He portrayed the agenda as a response to voters’ economic concerns, which Democrats emphasized during their sweeping victories in the November 3 midterm elections.

Jeffries also promised stronger congressional oversight of the Trump administration, including investigations into alleged corruption and misconduct by senior officials.

He reiterated his support for impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth if Trump refuses to remove him, while emphasizing that other investigations should follow the evidence and applicable law.

Despite promising confrontation with the administration, Jeffries said he remained open to bipartisan legislation where agreement could be reached.

The interview followed Wednesday’s House Democratic leadership vote, in which Jeffries secured 251 votes against 11 opposing ballots. The dissent came amid pressure from newly elected progressive lawmakers seeking stronger commitments on the party’s legislative direction.

Democrats are expected to control at least 257 seats in the next House, giving Jeffries a substantial majority when the new Congress convenes on January 3.