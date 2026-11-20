With Iran racing to rebuild its missile arsenal and the prospect of another war looming, Israel faces mounting pressure to ensure its air defenses can withstand not just another massive barrage, but weeks of sustained attacks.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel has significantly upgraded its David’s Sling air defense system to intercept a broader range of Iranian ballistic missiles and withstand weeks of sustained attacks, Bloomberg reported Friday, as Tehran works to rebuild its missile arsenal amid growing fears of another major confrontation.

The improvements are intended to strengthen Israel’s ability to defend against prolonged missile barrages while reducing its reliance on more expensive Arrow interceptors, which form the upper tier of the country’s multilayered air defense network.

The upgrades come amid growing concerns that another major confrontation between Israel and Iran could be approaching, with Washington weighing renewed military strikes and Israeli defense officials preparing for the possibility of another round of large-scale Iranian retaliation.

Recent reports indicate that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing President Donald Trump to authorize a new joint offensive against Tehran, while Western officials have warned that the likelihood of renewed American strikes has increased in recent days.

With Iran racing to rebuild its missile arsenal and the prospect of another war looming, Israel faces mounting pressure to ensure its air defenses can withstand not just another massive barrage, but weeks of sustained attacks.

According to a senior Israeli Air Force researcher involved in air defense development, the upgrades have expanded David’s Sling’s interception range and its ability to counter a wider variety of ballistic threats.

David’s Sling, developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in cooperation with American defense company RTX, was originally designed to intercept medium- and long-range rockets, missiles and other aerial threats.

The system has since demonstrated an expanding ability to counter ballistic missiles, including a successful interception of an Iranian ballistic missile during Operation Rising Lion in June 2025.

Its upgraded capabilities could allow Israel to reserve its more expensive Arrow interceptors for threats requiring the specialized capabilities of the upper-tier defense system.

A central advantage of David’s Sling is the relatively low cost of its Stunner interceptor, known in Hebrew as Sharvit Ksamim.

According to Bloomberg, each Stunner interceptor costs approximately $1 million, compared with roughly $3 million for an Arrow 3 interceptor and more than $4 million for an American Patriot PAC-3 interceptor.

Although the systems have different operational capabilities and are designed for different types of threats, the price difference could become critical during a prolonged conflict involving hundreds or thousands of incoming missiles.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Wayne Sanders identified interceptor costs and production capacity as key advantages of David’s Sling.

An industry source told Bloomberg that Rafael and RTX have the capacity to manufacture thousands of interceptors annually in Israel, alongside another 2,500 in the United States for the Iron Dome and David’s Sling programs.

The ability to replenish interceptor stocks quickly has become increasingly important as Israel and its allies confront the prospect of sustained missile attacks.

Uzi Rubin, a former director of Israel’s Missile Defense Organization, known as Homa, said the scale of the threat has fundamentally changed the requirements of missile defense.

“When we developed the first generations of kinetic technical defense against missiles, the concept was that we were dealing with few threats, not hundreds or thousands. Now we need to invent cheap kinetic interceptor missiles,” Rubin told Bloomberg.

The urgency of developing more affordable interceptors reflects lessons learned from Iran’s previous missile attacks.

According to the Israeli Air Force researcher, the Iranian barrages earlier this year exposed vulnerabilities in Israel’s defenses but also provided valuable operational data that enabled engineers to improve the systems, sometimes within days.

Despite Israel’s sophisticated multilayered defense network, several Iranian ballistic missiles have penetrated its defenses during the past two years, causing casualties and extensive damage.

During Iranian missile attacks on Arad and Dimona on March 21, David’s Sling interceptors reportedly failed to destroy two incoming ballistic missiles, which struck their targets and wounded dozens of people.

The intensity of previous Iranian barrages also forced Israel to rely on additional American air defense systems to supplement its own capabilities.

The latest David’s Sling upgrades are intended to address those challenges by providing a domestically developed interception capability that can be produced in greater quantities and deployed against a broader range of threats.

The improvements come as Iran reportedly uses the current pause in major hostilities to restore its missile production capabilities and replenish its arsenal.

By expanding David’s Sling’s role in ballistic missile defense, Israel aims to strengthen its ability to withstand a prolonged confrontation without rapidly depleting its stockpile of more costly Arrow interceptors.

As the possibility of renewed US and Israeli strikes against Iran grows, the upgraded system could play a critical role in protecting Israel’s population and strategic infrastructure from the massive missile retaliation Tehran could unleash in response.