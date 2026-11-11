WATCH: SUPER ICE – Israel’s newest cruise missile November 11, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-super-ice-israels-newest-cruise-missile/ Email Print Leading Israeli defense firm Rafael unveiled Super Ice, a long-range cruise missile with a 1,000-pound warhead that hugs terrain, strikes without GPS, and can destroy enemy air defenses from aircraft, ships, or ground launchers. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/GNFZri4VSALif6LO.mp4 cruise missileRafael Advanced Defense SystemsSUPER ICE