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WATCH: SUPER ICE – Israel’s newest cruise missile

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Leading Israeli defense firm Rafael unveiled Super Ice, a long-range cruise missile with a 1,000-pound warhead that hugs terrain, strikes without GPS, and can destroy enemy air defenses from aircraft, ships, or ground launchers.

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