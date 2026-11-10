WATCH: ‘No need for major military action in Iran,’ says Rubio November 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-no-need-for-major-military-action-in-iran-says-rubio/ Email Print Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. economic blockade on Iran is working so well that major military action against the Islamic Republic is unnecessary, unless certain red lines are crossed. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/gr5Ki4aiSBo0DNRp.mp4 economyIranMarco Rubio