US pushing Israel to implement Gaza peace plan – report

In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

President Trump reportedly used recent phone call with Prime Minister Netanyahu to green light the implementation of the Board of Peace’s Gaza peace plan.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to move forward with the implementation of his Gaza peace initiative following Israel’s October 27 elections, ending a months-long period in which Washington largely avoided pressing the issue amid the Israeli election campaign.

According to a report published Sunday by Axios, citing two sources familiar with the matter, Trump raised the issue during a telephone conversation with Netanyahu on Thursday, calling for concrete steps toward implementing the American proposal.

The Trump administration reportedly intends to advance the initiative regardless of whether Netanyahu remains prime minister or opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot succeeds in forming a new government.

The plan, whose implementation has remained largely stalled, calls for Hamas to surrender its weapons, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and the transfer of governing authority to a new Palestinian technocratic administration.

It also envisions the deployment of an international stabilization force and a phased reconstruction program.

A senior US official acknowledged that advancing the proposal would be difficult, but emphasized that Washington requires greater cooperation from Israel.

“We want to move forward collaboratively,” the official told Axios, adding that the administration needs “full cooperation and partnership from the Israeli government.”

The official also warned that Washington could not implement the initiative “with one hand tied behind our back.”

Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of Trump’s 20-point peace plan last year, resulting in a ceasefire and the release of the final 20 living hostages abducted during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks.

In July, Trump’s Board of Peace reached a 15-point understanding with Hamas concerning the disarmament of terrorist organizations in Gaza and the transfer of civilian and security responsibilities to a new governing authority.

However, Netanyahu has remained skeptical that Hamas would relinquish its weapons, warning that the terrorist organization has been rebuilding its military capabilities and replenishing its arsenal.

During an August visit to Israel, Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly informed Netanyahu that Hamas had agreed for the first time to disarm and urged the Israeli leader to test whether the commitment was genuine.

According to Axios, Netanyahu’s government subsequently resisted advancing the arrangement, with domestic political considerations contributing significantly to the delay.

The Board of Peace has spent the past three months consulting with Israeli government and military officials to address security concerns and establish mechanisms for verifying Hamas’ disarmament.

A US official said reconstruction would proceed gradually and would begin only after measurable progress toward disarmament had been verified.

In September, the board presented a $2.45 billion, six-month recovery initiative at the United Nations General Assembly, outlining 66 projects intended to restore infrastructure and establish the foundations for Gaza’s postwar administration.

The renewed American diplomatic pressure comes amid uncertainty over Israel’s next government.

President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot on Sunday with attempting to form a coalition after neither the opposition nor Netanyahu’s bloc secured a clear parliamentary majority in the election.

Eisenkot has 28 days to assemble a government, with the possibility of a two-week extension. Netanyahu will remain prime minister in a caretaker capacity until a new coalition is established.

At Sunday’s ceremony, Eisenkot declared that “An absolute majority of Knesset members representing the Israeli public support change,” while pledging to pursue the formation of a new government.

Trump, meanwhile, played down the policy differences between Netanyahu and Eisenkot when questioned by reporters Sunday, saying, “They have very similar views.”

Thursday’s telephone conversation was reportedly initiated by Netanyahu and included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Kushner and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

A source familiar with the discussions described the conversation as constructive and said the leaders also addressed the ongoing war with Iran.

The White House and the Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to Axios‘ requests for comment.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, a senior member of Trump’s Board of Peace, also visited Israel last week for discussions with senior political figures, including Netanyahu, President Herzog and Eisenkot.

Blair reportedly urged Israeli leaders to give the American proposal an opportunity to succeed.