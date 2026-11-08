Israel’s next government: The deadlines and political hurdles Gadi Eisenkot faces

Israeli President Isaac Herzog formally tasks Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel's next government during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Eisenkot will have 28 days from receiving the mandate to present a government.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

President Isaac Herzog officially tasked Yashar! party leader Gadi Eisenkot is forming Israel’s next government on Sunday, following recommendations from 67 Members of the Knesset.

Eisenkot secured the mandate over outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who received 46 recommendations. The seven-member United Torah Judaism party did not endorse any candidate.

The task ahead involves navigating complex coalition negotiations to unite highly disparate political factions.

Key hurdles include bridging ideological gaps with potential partners, managing demands surrounding religious-state relations, and structuring a stable majority.

Public broadcasters and major news outlets will continue tracking the daily developments as formal party negotiations begin.

The recommendations give Eisenhower a majority on paper but do not guarantee that all 67 lawmakers will support his government.

His supporters include two Arab parties, as well as parties in the so-called change bloc.

Eisenkot is also seeking to draw in Orthodox (Haredi) factions and has not ruled out broader arrangements involving Netanyahu’s Likud.

Herzog met with both Eisenkot and Netanyahu before announcing his decision on Saturday night.

Afterward, Eisenkot posted a photograph on X of the two shaking hands. “Now is the time to form a national emergency government,” he wrote. “I will do everything to ensure we are worthy.”

Deadlines Lie Ahead

Eisenkot will have 28 days from receiving the mandate to present a government.

The deadline for the initial period is Dec. 6. The president customarily grants a 14-day extension, moving Eisekot’s final deadline to Dec. 20.

If Eisenkot succeeds, he must present his proposed government to the Knesset and secure its confidence before taking office. The newly elected parliament is due to be sworn in on Nov. 10.

If Eisenkot cannot form a government within the allotted period, the process can move to another candidate, with Netanyahu seen as the likely choice.

Herzog is due to nominate a second candidate by Dec. 23. That candidate would have until Jan. 20 to form a government, with no customary extension.

If the second attempt also fails, Knesset lawmakers would have a further opportunity to recommend a third candidate. At least 61 MKs must join in asking

Herzog to nominate that person by Feb. 10. The president would have until Feb. 12 to make the appointment. The third candidate would then have until Feb. 26 to form a government.

If no candidate succeeds, the Knesset automatically dissolves and Israel heads to another election, scheduled for May 27.