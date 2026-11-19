President Donald Trump is pictured during a meeting to sign an executive order about vaccines, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A Trump administration official denied reports that the president was unhappy with Vance’s negotiating performance.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Washington and Tehran, which brought an end to major hostilities following the launch of Operation Epic Fury, was a “waste of time,” as regional tensions rise and mixed signals from Washington leave uncertainty over whether a return to major hostilities is imminent.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday during a visit to China, Trump said the MoU had failed to achieve its objectives, adding that he would prefer to secure a long-term commitment from Iran rather than rely on a temporary ceasefire — which, in effect, was what the agreement provided.

“I never believe too much in memorandums. You go right to a contract, forget the memorandum,” Trump said.

The MoU “delayed things a little bit,” the president continued.

Despite describing the agreement as a “waste of time,” Trump said he did not regret the negotiations, which were led by Vice President JD Vance. Vance has reportedly clashed with Trump over the war.

The MoU “wasn’t a mistake,” Trump said, explaining that the negotiations had allowed Washington to gain a better understanding of Tehran’s tactics at the negotiating table.

“We got to know [the Iranians] very well during that period, and we got to know that they can’t be trusted,” Trump said.

A Trump administration official pushed back against reports that the president had been unhappy with Vance’s performance during the negotiations.

“If he ever sees a smart deal worth looking at, he’ll send the VP to get it done,” the official told the New York Post.

Signed in June 2025, the MoU only remined in effect for roughly a month before Iran once again resumed targeting commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The MoU’s 60-day deadline has long since passed, but Washington has yet to resume direct, intense fighting against Tehran.