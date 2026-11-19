Supporters of the legislation argue that it is a necessary response to the sharp rise in antisemitic incidents and growing climate of hostility facing Italy’s Jewish community.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Italy’s Jewish community has welcomed the passage of landmark legislation adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, calling it a powerful signal of the Italian government’s determination to protect Jewish life and push back against growing hostility toward Jews and Israelis across the country.

Livia Ottolenghi, president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities (UCEI), praised the legislation as a critical response to rising anti-Jewish hatred and antisemitic violence facing the local Jewish community, warning that such hostility “threatens civil coexistence, freedom, and democratic principles.”

“With the approval of the antisemitism bill, the democratic antibodies of Italian civil society grow stronger,” Ottolenghi told The Algemeiner.

“This is an important step that safeguards freedom of expression and the right to criticize and that affirms a fundamental principle: The fight against antisemitism is not a partisan battle,” she continued.

“It is a battle for society as a whole, and it cannot be subordinated to political alignments. It is a shared responsibility and a duty of every democracy.”

Italy’s parliament gave its final approval on Tuesday to legislation formally enshrining the IHRA definition of antisemitism into law, marking a significant development in the country’s efforts to combat anti-Jewish hatred despite opposition from left-wing lawmakers and pro-Palestinian organizations.

Under the legislation, which passed by 147 votes to 93, with five abstentions, the government has now established guiding principles for implementing its existing strategy against antisemitism without introducing new criminal offenses or penalties.

Supporters of the legislation argue that it is a necessary response to the sharp rise in antisemitic incidents and growing climate of hostility facing Italy’s Jewish community, particularly in the aftermath of the Hamas-led invasion and massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar hailed the legislation as a significant step in confronting anti-Jewish hatred, praising Italy’s leadership and describing the country as an “example for other nations in the global fight against antisemitism.”

“At a time when antisemitism is surging worldwide, Italy is sending a clear message of zero tolerance for this unique form of hatred directed at the Jewish people,” the top Israeli diplomat wrote in a post on X.

“I particularly welcome the law’s reference to the IHRA working definition of antisemitism, as well as the emphasis it places on education and the fight against online antisemitism,” he continued.

Opponents of the bill—particularly left-wing political leaders and pro-Palestinian organizations—argue that the IHRA definition could be applied in ways that restrict legitimate political expression on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, accusing the government of “exploiting the antisemitism bill to stifle criticism.”

Anneliese Baldaccini, senior head of lobbying and policy at Amnesty International Italy, warned that the legislation could undermine freedom of expression by placing restrictions on political speech protected under international human rights law, potentially limiting the ability to criticize Israeli government policies without facing legal scrutiny.

As an intergovernmental organization comprising dozens of countries, including the United States and Israel, IHRA adopted the “working definition” of antisemitism in 2016.

Since its adoption, the definition has gained widespread support from Jewish organizations and lawmakers around the world and is now used by hundreds of governmental bodies, including the European Union and the United Nations.

According to the definition, antisemitism “is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.

Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Beyond traditional antisemitic acts associated with the medieval period and Nazi Germany, the definition provides contemporary examples of antisemitism found in public life, media, education, workplaces, and religious settings—including Holocaust denial and modern forms targeting Israel, such as demonizing the Jewish state and denying its right to exist.

Like most countries across the Western world, Italy has seen an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents over the last three years, in the wake of the Oct. 7 atrocities.

Earlier this year, the Milan-based CDEC Foundation (Center of Contemporary Jewish Documentation) confirmed that antisemitic incidents in Italy almost reached four digits for the first time last year, spiking to record levels.

Of 1,492 reports submitted through official monitoring channels, the CDEC formally classified a record high of 963 cases as antisemitic.

By comparison, there were 877 recorded incidents in 2024, preceded by 453 such outrages in 2023 and just 241 in 2022.