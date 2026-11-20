Israeli official says US troops will go home after ‘Iran is defeated,’ IDF ready to join war

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter on Fox News. (YouTube Screenshot)

Israeli envoy says IDF military planning is underway at the highest levels and predicts Iran’s government will fall.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said Thursday that Israel would participate in renewed American military operations against Iran if President Donald Trump authorizes them, citing concerns that Tehran could develop chemical or biological weapons capable of threatening Israel.

Speaking on Newsmax‘s “National Report,” Leiter said the decision on further military action rests with Trump, while emphasizing Israel’s readiness to cooperate.

“In the past, we’ve flown shoulder to shoulder, wing to wing with you. And if he decides to go back kinetically, we’ll be there with the United States once again,” he said.

Leiter warned that Iran’s potential acquisition of weapons of mass destruction represented an existential danger to Israel.

“If they achieve weapons of mass destruction, chemical or biological weapons, they’re going to put it on a warhead, and they’re going to send it in our direction,” he said.

The ambassador also addressed military coordination between Washington and Jerusalem, describing cooperation between the two countries as unprecedented.

He said preparations for major operations could take months and that military planning was already taking place at the highest levels.

“You can’t implement without planning. And the planning is there at the highest level,” Leiter said.

According to Leiter, Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have maintained a friendship spanning more than four decades.

Turning to Iran’s regional influence, the ambassador argued that defeating Tehran’s government would also undermine armed groups operating across the Middle East.

“If we defeat Iran, that means we bring down the Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Muslim Brotherhood,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of American troops returning home safely while Iran continues supporting attacks against US personnel and allies, Leiter linked their security to the outcome of the confrontation with Tehran.

“You get American soldiers back here to the United States, to their families, when Iran is defeated. And Iran will be defeated.”

Leiter also distinguished between Iran’s population and its leadership, arguing that the government could eventually collapse under internal pressure.

“This government is going to fall. We just have to help them over the tipping point,” he said.