President Donald Trump, right, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Although Israel was not mentioned, the provision could have implications for the ICC’s proceedings against Israeli officials.

By JNS

President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint “peace declaration” Thursday after an unprecedented three-way summit in Shenzhen, China, but made no commitments on nuclear arms reductions.

The declaration, published by the White House, reaffirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

The three leaders pledged to pursue dialogue on reducing nuclear risks, reform the United Nations and increase supplies of refined petroleum products. “We are really making history,” Trump said.

The declaration made no mention of Russia’s war in Ukraine or the conflict with Iran.

The four-point document, titled “Declaration toward Peace,” outlined broad principles for cooperation among the three powers but contained no timetable for implementing its commitments.

The summit brought together the leaders of three permanent members of the U.N. Security Council at a time of heightened international tensions over nuclear proliferation, regional conflicts and global energy security.

Nuclear security and energy cooperation

On nuclear security, the leaders emphasized the importance of preventing nuclear conflict and maintaining dialogue to reduce the risk of confrontation.

However, the declaration did not establish a framework for arms-control negotiations or specify reductions in the nuclear arsenals of the three countries.

The leaders also agreed to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products, stressing the importance of maintaining stable global energy flows.

No production targets or implementation deadlines were announced.

The declaration further called for reforms to the United Nations to strengthen its ability to address international challenges, without detailing specific proposals.

ICC provision could have implications for Israel

One of the declaration’s most significant provisions for Israel concerned the International Criminal Court, which has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

“The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction,” the White House declaration stated.

Although Israel was not mentioned, the provision could have implications for the ICC’s proceedings against Israeli officials.

The United States, China and Russia are not parties to the Rome Statute, the treaty establishing the ICC.

Washington has rejected the court’s jurisdiction over Israeli officials, maintaining that Israel is not a party to the treaty and that the tribunal lacks authority to prosecute its leaders.

Putin is himself the subject of an ICC arrest warrant issued in March 2023 over the alleged unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The declaration did not specify what measures, if any, the three countries would take regarding the ICC.

The summit concluded without binding agreements on nuclear arms reductions or concrete initiatives to resolve the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

The talks, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, marked the first face-to-face meeting of the three leaders. Xi, who hosted the gathering, described the discussions as “positive, constructive and fruitful,” according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.

Xi called for regular high-level exchanges and stronger crisis-prevention mechanisms among the three powers, stressing that dialogue was essential to resolving international disputes.

“There is hope for peace as long as dialogue does not cease and the door does not close,” he said.

The leaders concluded the summit without announcing binding agreements or a timetable for implementing the declaration’s commitments.