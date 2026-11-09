‘It’s all about the machines’: Trump questions legitimacy of midterm elections

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Truist Arena, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Highland Heights, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Trump:’Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong?’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of Democrats’ sweeping midterm election victories Monday, suggesting irregularities in early voting and voting machines despite having previously said he would accept the results.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump challenged the accuracy of pre-election polling and suggested that unusually large early voting totals had prevented Republican candidates from winning.

“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong??? Some early voting ‘dumps’ were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote,” Trump wrote.

“It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!” he added, without providing evidence or identifying specific states.

Election officials across the country have reported that voting proceeded largely without incident.

A White House official, responding to questions about Trump’s remarks, pointed to his earlier statement that he would respect the outcome “if they’re honest elections.”

His latest comments contrast with his response on election night, when Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of Congress.

“I’m absolutely willing to accept those results,” Trump told The New York Times on Tuesday.

Trump subsequently distanced himself from Republican losses, emphasizing that he had not personally been a candidate.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” he wrote on Truth Social.

During an interview with CBS News‘ “60 Minutes” broadcast Sunday, Trump offered several explanations for the Republican defeats, including dissatisfaction with the Iran war, rising gasoline prices and his administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

Discussing deportations, Trump acknowledged that his approach “might be too tough” for some voters.

“They didn’t like the war. They didn’t like that gasoline was up,” he said.

Trump also acknowledged dissatisfaction with individual Republican candidates, saying, “In some cases they didn’t like the candidates, and that’s their prerogative.”

Before the elections, the Justice Department had sent letters raising concerns about potential noncitizen voting and fraud in several Democratic-led states. A judge found the correspondence was intended to intimidate election officials.