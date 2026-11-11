4.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Eilat

The Israel Airports Authority halted all aviation activity at Ramon Airport while engineers and safety officials examined its facilities and infrastructure.

By David Israel, TPS

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake near Israel’s southern border with Egypt disrupted air travel to Eilat on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of Ramon Airport and leaving incoming aircraft temporarily unable to land.

Flights have since resumed after a temporary shutdown and safety inspections.

The tremor was centered in the Taba area of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, about 30 kilometers south of Eilat, at an estimated depth of eight kilometers, according to the Geological Survey of Israel.

The quake was felt across Eilat and surrounding communities, triggering earthquake warnings in Eilot, Be’er Ora, Elifaz, the Timna Mines and the Shahoret Industrial Zone.

The Home Front Command instructed residents to move away from buildings.

The Israel Airports Authority halted all aviation activity at Ramon Airport while engineers and safety officials examined its facilities and infrastructure.

Passengers and airport employees were evacuated in accordance with Home Front Command instructions.

An Arkia flight from Ben Gurion Airport was seen circling near Ramon after the suspension prevented it from landing.

The Israel Defense Forces urged the public to follow safety instructions through the Home Front Command website and app, adding that the circumstances were still being examined.

The Israel Airports Authority said the airport reopened after authorities completed inspections of its facilities and infrastructure.

No injuries or damage have been reported, and residents have been cleared to return to buildings.