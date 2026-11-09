After midterms, senior Reform rabbi declares ‘golden age’ of US Jewry over

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch speaks at Stephen Wise Free Synagogue in New York, April 2024 (YouTube screenshot)

Prominent Reform rabbi warns that American Jews face a new era of hostility after Democrats sweep the 2026 midterms.

By World Israel News Staff

One of the United States’ most prominent Reform rabbis has warned that the American Jewish community is entering a dangerous new period, arguing that the erosion of bipartisan support for Israel and the growing acceptance of anti-Zionism have fundamentally altered the position of Jews in American society.

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, senior rabbi of Manhattan’s Stephen Wise Free Synagogue and president of the New York Board of Rabbis, delivered the warning during a Friday evening sermon on November 6, three days after Democrats scored sweeping victories in the US midterm elections.

“The Golden Age of American Jewry is over,” Hirsch declared.

The rabbi argued that the relative security, political influence and social acceptance enjoyed by American Jews over recent decades could no longer be taken for granted, particularly as hostility toward Israel increasingly shapes political discourse on both sides of the ideological divide.

According to Hirsch, the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in southern Israel marked a decisive turning point, accelerating trends that had already been developing for years.

For much of the postwar era, he observed, American Jews enjoyed considerable success in public life, while Israel benefited from broad support among both Republicans and Democrats.

Hirsch warned that these conditions had changed dramatically, with antisemitic attitudes increasingly finding acceptance in mainstream political movements.

“Anti-Jewish sentiments have been normalized in American politics,” he said, warning that the problem extended across the political spectrum.

The rabbi described the Democratic victory in the November 3 midterms as a rejection of President Donald Trump’s administration, driven by economic dissatisfaction, the continuing war with Iran, tariffs, immigration policies and concerns about corruption.

He nevertheless expressed particular alarm over the election of candidates who oppose Zionism and question Israel’s legitimacy, distinguishing them from politicians who criticize specific Israeli government policies.

Among those singled out was Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, whose response to an attempted terrorist attack against a synagogue and preschool in his state drew sharp criticism from Jewish leaders.

Following the attack, El-Sayed used the expression “hurt people hurt people,” a remark Hirsch cited as an example of what he considers the normalization of rhetoric that minimizes antisemitic violence.

Hirsch also criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other left-wing politicians who publicly condemn antisemitic attacks while maintaining political positions that the rabbi believes contribute to hostility toward Jews.

He argued that declarations of concern for Jewish safety were insufficient when accompanied by rhetoric that delegitimizes Israel’s existence.

“Anti-Zionism is a hateful ideology of destruction,” Hirsch said.

The rabbi also criticized incoming members of Congress whom he described as fundamentally opposed to the Jewish state’s existence, rather than merely critical of its policies.

Hirsch cited the election of Darializa Avila Chevalier, a Democratic congressional candidate whose district borders his synagogue’s neighborhood. He noted her participation in a demonstration immediately after the October 7 attacks and her previous statements rejecting Israel’s legitimacy.

The rabbi also highlighted the rhetoric of left-wing antisemitic podcaster Hasan Piker, who has compared liberal Zionism to Nazism and made statements sympathetic to Hamas.

Hirsch maintained that hostility toward Israel was not confined to the Democratic left, warning that antisemitic ideas had also become increasingly visible within elements of the American far-right.

He argued that the consequences would extend well beyond the immediate election results, potentially weakening the political alliances on which American Jewish institutions have traditionally relied.