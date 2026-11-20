The Senate at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP/Senate Television)

Kuwait and Bahrain report intercepting Iranian attacks as fighting continues in the Persian Gulf.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Senate voted Thursday to preserve President Donald Trump’s authority to order additional military strikes against Iran without congressional approval, rejecting a war powers resolution as renewed fighting raised concerns about the continuing US-Israeli military campaign.

The measure failed 51-48, with three Republicans joining Democrats in seeking restrictions on further military action. Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky supported the resolution, while Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania opposed it.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., was absent as he continues recovering from a stroke suffered last month.

Thursday’s vote marked Congress’ first consideration of the conflict since the November 3 midterm elections, which cost Republicans control of both chambers. Despite those losses, most Senate Republicans continued backing Trump’s approach to Iran.

The House approved the resolution in September with support from seven Republicans. However, four of the five Republican supporters who faced voters this month subsequently lost their reelection bids.

Democrats are expected to have sufficient votes to approve similar restrictions when they assume control of Congress in January, but have argued that action is necessary sooner.

Vice President JD Vance attributed Republicans’ electoral defeat primarily to the conflict, which began February 28.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote in a social media assessment following the elections.

Trump subsequently acknowledged that the war had affected the election results but defended his decision to launch military operations against Iran, saying he had “no choice.”

“If I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again,” Trump said the day after the election.

The congressional dispute comes as military exchanges continue in the Persian Gulf.

Kuwait and Bahrain reported Wednesday that their defenses had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks. Tehran said its operations targeted American air defense systems stationed in the region.

Earlier this month, US forces also struck Qeshm Island in Iran. Washington characterized those strikes as defensive operations.