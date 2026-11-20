Lebanese Hezbollah critic wears kippah on television, calls for diplomatic ties with Israel

Charles Jabbour says he wants to become Lebanon’s first ambassador to Israel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Lebanese Christian media personality Charles Jabbour appeared on live television Thursday evening wearing a Jewish kippah placed on his head by host Marcel Ghanem, drawing attention to his support for diplomatic relations between Lebanon and Israel despite longstanding opposition to normalization.

During MTV’s current affairs program “It’s About Time,” Ghanem placed the skullcap, bearing a Star of David and the word “Fauda,” on Jabbour’s head.

The inscription referred to the Israeli television series. Jabbour kept the kippah on and said he had no objection to wearing it.

Jabbour, an outspoken critic of Hezbollah, has publicly advocated negotiations with Israel and expressed interest in representing Lebanon diplomatically if the countries establish formal relations.

“I am not Israel’s ambassador to Lebanon; I want to be Lebanon’s ambassador to Tel Aviv,” he said in an earlier interview.

He has also disclosed that he contacted Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry about his eligibility for the prospective position and approached President Joseph Aoun to express his interest.

Jabbour has reportedly begun studying Hebrew in anticipation of a possible appointment.

His position has attracted criticism from Hezbollah supporters and other Lebanese political groups opposed to engagement with Israel.

Lebanese media reports indicated that Jabbour had been removed from his position overseeing the Lebanese Forces party’s media operations.

During a separate interview, Ghanem questioned party leader Samir Geagea about the reported dismissal, but Geagea responded with a smile rather than an explanation.

Local outlet Beirut Time also criticized Jabbour’s proposed diplomatic role, referring to casualties from the conflict.

The controversy reflects broader disagreements over Lebanon’s relationship with Israel, including the government’s contacts with its southern neighbor.

Several months earlier, Hezbollah supporters distributed an AI-generated image depicting Aoun wearing a kippah alongside an Israeli flag, accusing him of betrayal over his support for contacts with Israel.

Lebanon’s boycott law, enacted in 1955, prohibits contact with Israelis.