Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly pushing President Trump for a weeklong Iran air campaign as US weighs renewed offensive.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing US President Donald Trump to launch a new joint military campaign against Iran lasting four to seven days, as Washington considers intelligence suggesting Tehran has rebuilt portions of its missile arsenal and is developing chemical and biological weapons capabilities, according to reports published Wednesday.

The New York Times reported that Trump has yet to decide whether to authorize another major offensive, amid disagreements within his administration over the seriousness of the Iranian threat and the potential consequences of renewed hostilities.

Netanyahu is reportedly advocating a concentrated campaign of intensive airstrikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure, including missile launchers, drone facilities and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps installations. Israeli officials have also proposed attacks against Iranian nuclear facilities and critical energy infrastructure, although Trump has not agreed to the broader target list.

The discussions intensified last week when Mossad Director Roman Gofman visited Washington to present Israeli intelligence and advocate renewed military action.

Reuters reported Wednesday that Gofman met with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, while also traveling to Miami for discussions with presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

Former Israeli minister Ron Dermer, a close Netanyahu confidant, separately urged administration officials to support another joint offensive.

According to Axios, Gofman warned American officials that Iran had accelerated its chemical weapons research and conducted related tests, raising concerns that Tehran could develop new capabilities to threaten Israel and other countries.

Some American officials have questioned the intelligence and whether it justifies another military campaign. One senior US official reportedly described the Israeli warnings as “driven by an agenda.”

Others believe the Iranian threat is genuine but not sufficiently immediate to require military action.

Trump himself acknowledged the allegations during a Wednesday interview with Fox News.

“Well, there is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio because we’ve shut them out with the nuclear,” Trump told correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

The president nevertheless indicated that a new offensive was not imminent and suggested that further decisions could come after the beginning of 2027.

The Pentagon has prepared several military options for Trump, with American aircraft carriers, fighter jets and long-range bombers positioned to support another offensive.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, some American personnel have been withdrawn from military installations across the Middle East as a precaution against Iranian retaliation. The United States has also reportedly transferred another Patriot air defense battery to Israel.

US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper visited Israel Wednesday for meetings with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Gofman. The talks addressed developments involving Iran and coordination between the two militaries.

However, the prospect of another major war has alarmed several American allies in the Persian Gulf.

The Associated Press reported that officials from Gulf states, Pakistan and Turkey have intensified diplomatic efforts to discourage Washington from launching another offensive, warning that Iran could retaliate against regional energy installations, desalination facilities and other critical infrastructure.

The concerns have grown amid renewed exchanges of fire between American and Iranian forces. On Tuesday, US aircraft struck an Iranian missile installation on Qeshm Island following Iranian drone attacks against an American radar facility in Bahrain. Iran subsequently launched additional attacks against targets in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Despite the escalating tensions, the White House maintains that its existing pressure campaign is weakening Tehran sufficiently to avoid a larger confrontation.

A US official told Axios that American economic measures were already severely damaging Iran and that Trump had no immediate need to resume major combat operations.

Trump, meanwhile, has alternated between threatening additional military action and expressing confidence that economic pressure could force Tehran into a lasting agreement.

“They want to make a deal, but I want a deal that can be lasting,” Trump told Fox News.

Asked whether American military forces would remain deployed until the confrontation was resolved, Trump replied: “Yeah, I’m going to finish it off. Yeah, soon. I mean, one way or the other, we’ll finish it off.”