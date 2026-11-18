Trump frustrated with Vance over Iran war criticism, privately praises Rubio for 2028

President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, and Vice President JD Vance listen in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Vance blamed Republican midterm losses on the war but insisted he and Trump remain aligned.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump has privately expressed growing dissatisfaction with Vice President JD Vance over his response to Republican losses in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

According to people familiar with Trump’s conversations, the president has complained to aides and allies over the past two weeks that Vance blamed the war for the party’s devastating losses but failed to emphasize why the military campaign against Iran was justified.

The disagreement follows an election in which Democrats regained control of both chambers of Congress.

In a lengthy post on X the day after the election, Vance attributed the Republican defeat to the conflict and rising living costs, while questioning whether the war’s costs were justified.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote, adding that Trump had made similar observations.

Although Trump initially described his vice president’s assessment as “largely true,” he subsequently indicated publicly that Vance should have defended the administration’s military decision more forcefully.

Trump said Vance should have “made one other statement.”

“If you had it to do again, would you do it again? The answer is yes,” Trump said, explaining what he believed Vance had omitted.

The New York Times also reported that Trump has privately praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a potential presidential candidate in 2028.

People familiar with those discussions said Rubio’s position on Iran differed from Vance’s public assessment, with the secretary of state repeatedly describing the military campaign as necessary for American national security.

The reported friction comes as Vance considers seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2028.

Asked on Fox News this week whether his election analysis reflected disagreements within the administration, Vance rejected the suggestion.

“I think there’s no daylight between the president or any other senior member of the administration,” he said.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Vance’s office declined to comment, referring inquiries to the vice president’s recent interviews.

Trump has also attributed the Republican electoral defeat to several factors, particularly his absence from the ballot.