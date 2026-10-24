Trump advisers see opportunities for Middle East agenda without Netanyahu

President Donald Trump points to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he speaks with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot currently appears to have a clear path to the 61 seats needed for a government.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Some of President Donald Trump’s senior advisers believe an Israeli government led by someone other than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could make it easier to pursue parts of Trump’s Middle East agenda after Tuesday’s election, U.S. officials told Axios.

Trump endorsed Netanyahu on Sunday after weeks of hesitation, but many of his closest advisers opposed the move because they believed he should stay out of the election, sources familiar with the discussions said.

“He’s the devil he knows,” one Trump adviser said of Trump’s view of Netanyahu.

Vice President Vance declined to follow Trump’s endorsement this week. “I’m not attacking Bibi Netanyahu. I’m not endorsing Bibi Netanyahu. I think the president’s endorsement is ultimately what matters,” Vance told reporters.

Sources familiar with their thinking said Vance and other senior officials became disillusioned with Netanyahu during the war with Iran and believe his pre-war assessments to the White House were mistaken.

Other disagreements involve Trump’s regional diplomatic priorities. Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been frustrated by Netanyahu’s reluctance to advance Trump’s Gaza peace plan, while envoy Tom Barrack has concerns about Israel’s approach to Damascus and continued military operations in Syria.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his team have a better relationship with Netanyahu but believe Israel could do more to strengthen Lebanon’s government and curb settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.

Trump also faces a decision after the Israeli election and U.S. midterms over whether to join Netanyahu in another major military operation against Iran. Netanyahu wants to move forward, while Trump also wants to pursue agreements involving Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Saudi Arabia.

Friday’s final pre-election polls from three major Israeli television networks projected Netanyahu’s bloc winning 50 seats in the 120-member Knesset, compared with 52 to 56 for former military chief Gadi Eisenkot’s opposition bloc. Another 14 to 16 seats were projected for two Arab Israeli parties.

Pro-Netanyahu Channel 14, however, projected 60 seats for Netanyahu’s bloc earlier this week.

Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot currently appears to have a clear path to the 61 seats needed for a government.

If neither succeeds, Israel could face another election, leaving Netanyahu as caretaker prime minister.