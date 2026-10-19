What did Netanyahu pay for Trump’s endorsement?

Did Netanyahu sacrifice critical Israeli security interests in Judea and Samaria, Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria to secure Trump’s endorsement?

By Jonathan Pollard

Donald Trump’s foreign policy operates on a single cold wavelength: transaction.

When Trump endorsed Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s October 27 Knesset elections, was it an act of ideological solidarity or a calculated political bargain?

The answer may lie in four potentially devastating concessions: freezing Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, accepting an American-managed settlement in Gaza, restricting military operations against Hezbollah, and accommodating Turkish ambitions in Syria.

While domestic pundits focus on Netanyahu’s short-term political survival, the real currency of this possible exchange could involve a profound restructuring of Israel’s regional security frontiers.

To secure Trump’s political lifeline, Netanyahu may have had to accept a high-stakes American gamble that prioritizes Washington’s desire to reduce its Middle Eastern commitments, Turkish regional ambitions, and diplomatic fantasies over Israel’s long-term defense.

The question is not simply what Netanyahu gained from Trump’s endorsement, but what he may have promised in return.

The annexation freeze

The first, and perhaps most bitter, pill Netanyahu may have had to swallow concerns Trump’s categorical rejection of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

For years, Israeli nationalists have looked to a second Trump administration as an opportunity to finally extend Israeli sovereignty to these territories. Yet Trump has publicly opposed annexation, placing him in direct conflict with one of the Israeli right’s most important political objectives.

The price of Trump’s public backing may have been Netanyahu’s agreement to place these territorial ambitions on indefinite hold.

To maintain the appearance of regional stability and keep Gulf allies aligned with Washington, Netanyahu may have been compelled to lock those sovereignty declarations in a drawer, sacrificing a central commitment to his nationalist supporters for immediate political advantage.

Such an arrangement would represent far more than a temporary diplomatic compromise. It could effectively surrender Israel’s freedom to determine the future of its own Biblical heartland.

The Gaza delusion

This possible retreat may extend directly into Gaza, where Netanyahu faces pressure to accept an American framework that could leave Hamas’s military infrastructure dangerously intact.

Despite repeatedly insisting that Hamas must be completely disarmed, Netanyahu has been pressed to cooperate with Trump’s Board of Peace initiative, which envisions a phased transfer of security responsibilities and an internationally supervised disarmament process.

The American plan formally requires Hamas to surrender its weapons, but the fundamental question remains whether an organization built around the destruction of Israel can be trusted to comply.

Netanyahu has publicly resisted withdrawing Israeli forces before Hamas is fully disarmed. Nevertheless, his government has engaged with Washington’s proposed framework, raising the possibility that the dispute is shifting from whether Hamas must be disarmed to who will determine when that requirement has been satisfied.

If Netanyahu has privately agreed to accept American assurances in place of Israel’s own independent verification, the consequences could be disastrous.

The Board of Peace risks becoming a geopolitical fantasy in which Hamas preserves enough of its military capabilities to survive, while international officials congratulate themselves on achieving a diplomatic breakthrough.

For Netanyahu to accept such an arrangement as part of a broader understanding with Trump would mean trading the military victory he promised Israelis for a fragile, paper-thin diplomatic illusion.

Muzzled in Lebanon

On Israel’s northern front, Washington has also sought to restrain military operations in favor of a diplomatic process intended to secure Hezbollah’s disarmament.

While Israel’s defense establishment recognizes the continuing danger posed by Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, the Trump administration remains determined to avoid another prolonged regional war.

The American approach relies heavily on negotiations, Lebanese government commitments, and internationally supported security arrangements, despite Hezbollah’s longstanding refusal to surrender its weapons.

Israel has continued striking Hezbollah targets, demonstrating that Washington has not completely eliminated its operational freedom. But the critical question is whether Netanyahu has agreed to accept additional restrictions as part of a wider political understanding.

If Israel is ultimately required to suspend operations before Hezbollah’s military capabilities are dismantled, the result would be another dangerous exercise in containment.

Trump would obtain the diplomatic achievement his administration seeks, while Israel would remain exposed to an Iranian-backed terrorist organization capable of rebuilding its forces and threatening its northern communities.

For Israel, such an arrangement would not constitute a strategic victory. It would merely postpone the next confrontation while giving Hezbollah valuable time to recover.

Betrayal on the eastern flank

The potential geopolitical damage becomes even more alarming in Syria, where Trump’s policies have increasingly accommodated Turkish strategic ambitions.

The administration has embraced Syria’s new leadership under Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose roots lie in Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, while treating Ankara as a central partner in shaping the country’s political and security future.

This approach risks transforming Syria into a consolidated Turkish sphere of influence, advancing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s regional ambitions at Israel’s expense.

The danger is especially acute for Syria’s vulnerable minorities, including the Druze, Alawites, and Kurds, whose security has been threatened by sectarian violence, armed factions, and the struggle to consolidate authority under the new government.

For Israel, these communities are not merely a humanitarian concern. Their survival and autonomy can help prevent hostile forces from establishing uncontested control over strategically sensitive territory.

Israel has already demonstrated its concern about Turkish military expansion and threats to the Druze through military operations inside Syria.

But if Netanyahu has privately agreed to curtail those operations or accept a greater Turkish role in Syria, Israel could find itself confronting an increasingly hostile strategic environment along its northeastern frontier.

The consequences could include the erosion of Kurdish autonomy, the further marginalization of the Druze, and the emergence of a Turkish-backed Syrian security structure extending toward the Golan Heights.

Such developments would represent an extraordinary strategic gain for Ankara and a potentially irreversible setback for Israel.

The price of an endorsement

Netanyahu has secured President Trump’s endorsement, but the invoice may ultimately be presented to the Israeli people.

In the cold mathematics of transactional diplomacy, Washington could obtain a frozen sovereignty agenda in Judea and Samaria, an American-managed arrangement in Gaza, diplomatic restraints on Israel’s operations in Lebanon, and a Syria increasingly shaped by Turkish interests.

Netanyahu, in exchange, would receive the political backing of an American president whose endorsement he clearly values.

None of these potential concessions should be mistaken for an established agreement simply because Trump has endorsed Netanyahu. But the convergence of Washington’s regional objectives with Netanyahu’s immediate political needs raises questions that cannot simply be dismissed.

What assurances, if any, did Netanyahu provide before Trump decided to intervene so openly in Israel’s election campaign?

We may not know whether Netanyahu agreed to anything resembling this Faustian bargain until after the votes have been counted. By then, the damage to Israel’s national security could be difficult, if not impossible, to reverse.

This is why I believe that the only endorsement Bibi actually needs is from the Israeli electorate, not a foreign leader whose strategic priorities may be fundamentally different from Israel’s own.