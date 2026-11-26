WATCH: Netanyahu doppelganger turns heads in Tehran as citizens rush to snap photos November 26, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-doppelganger-turns-heads-in-tehran-as-citizens-rush-to-snap-photos/ Email Print A man in Iran has gone viral as the spitting image of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, with crowds lining up for pictures and treating him like a local celebrity. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/R8cn2cUAM6d3on5s.mp4 Benjamin NetanyahudoppelgangerIran