Iran developing new missiles as regime weighs military action to break US blockade

Iran reportedly working on new missiles aimed at targeting American forces maintaining the blockade on the Islamic Republic.

By World Israel News Staff

US military analysts warn Tehran is working to improve its ballistic missile capabilities as mounting economic pressure fuels calls within the Iranian leadership for renewed hostilities.

Iran is developing new types of ballistic missiles while senior officials in Tehran are increasingly discussing the possibility of launching military operations against the United States to end the American naval blockade of Iranian ports, according to a new assessment by US military researchers.

In a report published Tuesday, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and the American Enterprise Institute’s Critical Threats Project (CTP) said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) appears to be developing new missile variants intended to improve the effectiveness of Iranian strikes against heavily defended targets.

The researchers noted that footage recently released by the IRGC from its underground military facilities suggests that Iran has continued manufacturing missiles despite extensive damage inflicted on its military-industrial infrastructure by American and Israeli forces earlier this year.

The extent to which Iran has managed to replenish its ballistic missile arsenal remains unclear, however, with researchers unable to establish whether the newly identified variants have been used in combat.

The apparent efforts to rebuild and upgrade Iran’s missile arsenal come amid growing indications that the Islamic Republic’s leadership is considering a return to full-scale hostilities in response to the deterioration of the Iranian economy.

Mahdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, told Iranian state television Tuesday that senior regime officials agreed that the American naval blockade constituted an “act of war.”

Mohammadi asserted that military action to lift the blockade would be “absolutely legitimate,” though he acknowledged that Iran had yet to complete its preparations for such a confrontation.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei similarly declared Tuesday that the country’s leadership and military “remain firmly determined to break the blockade.”

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran was prepared to employ all available means to end the blockade.

“The naval blockade … is considered a military aggression,” Baghaei said.

Ghalibaf, who has played a central role in Iran’s negotiations with the Trump administration, also threatened to resort to military force, insisting Tuesday that Tehran would not resume negotiations until Washington accepted its conditions.

President Donald Trump warned Sunday that Iranian vessels attempting to defy the blockade would go “to the bottom of the sea,” raising the prospect of a direct naval confrontation between the two countries.

The president also indicated that American military strikes against Iran could resume after the beginning of the new year if diplomatic efforts failed to produce an agreement.

The exchange of threats comes as Washington intensifies its efforts to deprive the Islamic Republic of foreign currency and undermine its ability to finance its military operations.

On Monday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against 22 entities and eight individuals allegedly involved in Iran’s international shadow banking operations, targeting financial intermediaries that facilitate transactions on behalf of Iranian exporters.

“Iran’s economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

A separate Treasury Department report identified approximately $14.7 billion in financial activity potentially associated with Iranian shadow banking networks between January 2025 and August 2026.

Iran’s oil industry, historically one of the regime’s principal sources of foreign currency, has been particularly hard hit by the American blockade.

Energy market intelligence firm Kpler has warned that Iran could exhaust its remaining revenue from previous crude oil and condensate shipments by mid-December if the blockade remains in place.

Other Persian Gulf oil exporters, meanwhile, have managed to restore much of their prewar export capacity despite continuing threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials have sought to downplay the impact of the blockade, arguing that the country can maintain imports through its land borders and alternative trade routes.

On Wednesday, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref claimed that increased commercial activity at border crossings demonstrated that the government was capable of withstanding American pressure.

American military researchers, however, assess that the economic burden imposed by the blockade is becoming increasingly difficult for Tehran to sustain.

The analysts warned that the growing willingness of senior Iranian officials to publicly discuss military action could signal a shift in the regime’s calculations as its financial position deteriorates.