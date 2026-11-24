US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says President Trump unable to end aid to Israel prior to 2028, casting doubt on Trump’s claims he will end aid by the beginning of 2027.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump is prepared to authorize renewed military action against Iran if diplomatic efforts fail to resolve the standoff over Tehran’s nuclear program, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Tuesday.

Speaking in a prerecorded interview broadcast at a conference hosted by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv, Huckabee emphasized that Trump would prefer to resolve the conflict through negotiations but remains committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Referring to the two American military campaigns against Iran over the past year and a half, Huckabee said the president had demonstrated his willingness to use force and that “he’s made it very clear he’s willing to do it again.”

The ambassador’s remarks come amid mounting speculation that Washington and Jerusalem could resume large-scale military operations against the Islamic Republic following the conclusion of the Israeli parliamentary election and the US midterm elections.

Last week, Axios reported that Trump was weighing the possibility of another joint military campaign with Israel, with American officials examining Tehran’s likely response to renewed attacks.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that several Middle Eastern governments had intensified diplomatic efforts to avert a resumption of hostilities, amid pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for renewed military action against Iran.

Huckabee also pushed back against recent criticism of Israel by senior figures associated with Trump’s Board of Peace, insisting that Hamas bears responsibility for the failure to advance the president’s Gaza peace plan.

The ambassador noted that Hamas had agreed to disarm but had yet to surrender any of its weapons.

“The real stall in the peace process is Hamas,” Huckabee said, arguing that international pressure should be directed at the terrorist organization rather than Israel.

His remarks followed an interview by senior Board of Peace adviser Josh Gruenbaum, who accused Netanyahu’s government of obstructing efforts to establish a mechanism for Hamas’ disarmament and Gaza’s reconstruction.

Turning to Lebanon, Huckabee expressed optimism regarding recent negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese representatives in Washington.

The ambassador, who participated in several weeks of discussions involving diplomats from the United States, Israel and Lebanon, recalled how representatives of the two neighboring countries had asked to move their tables closer together during one of the meetings, interpreting the gesture as evidence of progress.

Huckabee said Israel was interested in withdrawing its forces from Lebanon but could not do so while Hezbollah continued to pose a security threat. He indicated that Israel would be prepared to withdraw once the Lebanese Armed Forces were capable of assuming responsibility for security.

The ambassador also expressed hope that the negotiations could eventually pave the way for peace and cooperation between Jerusalem and Beirut.

During the same interview, Huckabee appeared to doubt Trump’s announcement earlier this month that the United States would terminate its annual military assistance to Israel by the end of 2026.

The ambassador pointed out that the existing 10-year memorandum of understanding governing American military assistance remains in effect through 2028, and questioned whether the administration could halt funding already appropriated by Congress.

“I’m not sure it can happen unless Congress were to act,” Huckabee said.

Under the agreement, signed in September 2016 during the Obama administration, Washington pledged $38 billion in military assistance to Israel over a decade, including $3.3 billion annually in military procurement grants and another $500 million for joint missile defense programs.

Trump surprised Israeli officials on November 3, the morning of the US midterm elections, when he announced that he had reached an agreement with Netanyahu several months earlier to terminate American financial assistance to Israel.

The president argued that Israel’s economic success had made American aid unnecessary, while also citing domestic political criticism of the funding.

Republicans subsequently lost control of both chambers of Congress to the Democrats.

Huckabee said American and Israeli officials, including Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, had been working for months on changes to the security relationship between the two countries.

He argued that characterizing American military assistance as a unilateral benefit for Israel failed to account for its contribution to American technological development, defense industry employment and intelligence gathering.

“Making America strong is making Israel strong, and vice versa,” Huckabee said.

Netanyahu has previously advocated gradually weaning Israel off American military grants over the course of a decade, replacing direct financial assistance with a more reciprocal strategic partnership.