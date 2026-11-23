Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on December 23, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** מליאה ירושלים ביבי ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו כנסת

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on December 23, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** מליאה ירושלים ביבי ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו כנסת

Netanyahu also criticized newly secured Knesset committee leadership positions, comparing the appointments to “letting the fox guard the henhouse.”

By Efrat Forsher, TPS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday sought to portray a national unity government as essential to Israel’s security, accusing his political rivals of playing down the Iranian threat to advance their coalition-building efforts.

Speaking ahead of a Likud faction meeting at the Knesset, Netanyahu appeared to respond directly to opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, who said earlier that Iran did not pose an immediate threat requiring action before a new government was established.

“The Iranian threats are real,” Netanyahu said, warning that those who minimize the dangers facing Israel are acting “for political reasons.”

He argued that internal divisions were undermining the country’s ability to confront its enemies and claimed that an overwhelming majority of Israelis wanted a broad-based government.

Netanyahu also signaled that he was prepared to compromise on military conscription legislation, a major obstacle in coalition negotiations.

The Orthodox (Haredi) parties oppose mandatory enlistment for their community, while Eisenkot’s bloc supports expanding the draft.

“Where there is a genuine will, there is a path to reaching agreements,” Netanyahu said, insisting that the ultra-Orthodox parties must be included in a unity government.

However, he ruled out a coalition relying on Arab-led parties, saying a government dependent on them could not fight terrorism.

He also criticized their newly secured Knesset committee leadership positions, comparing the appointments to “letting the fox guard the henhouse.”

Netanyahu’s Likud party has been negotiating with Eisenkot’s Yashar faction, but the talks have made little reported progress.