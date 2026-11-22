70% of IDF soldiers wounded since Oct 7 have returned to duty

Israel’s military says that some 70% of soldiers wounded in combat over the past three years have returned to military service.

By World Israel News Staff

Approximately 70% of IDF soldiers wounded in combat over the past three years have returned to military service, the Israeli military announced Sunday, releasing new figures on battlefield injuries, rehabilitation and psychological trauma ahead of a national week honoring wounded soldiers and victims of terrorism.

According to the IDF, approximately 31,000 wounded personnel from the ongoing war are now recognized by the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department, reflecting the enormous human toll of the fighting that began following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, massacre.

The military’s figures highlight the substantial proportion of injured soldiers who have resumed service despite their wounds, although the data does not specify how many returned to frontline combat positions rather than other military assignments.

“The IDF salutes its physically and mentally wounded service members for their contribution and sacrifice for the security of the state,” the military said in a statement.

The announcement comes as Israel begins its annual week of appreciation for wounded IDF personnel and victims of terrorist attacks, organized by the IDF Personnel Directorate in cooperation with the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department and the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization.

Alongside the figures on physical injuries, the IDF released additional data highlighting the psychological consequences of nearly three years of sustained military operations.

Since the war began, approximately 5,800 requests for psychological assistance have been submitted to specialized combat trauma response units, which provide support to military personnel experiencing emotional and psychological difficulties following combat.

The IDF also reported conducting more than 9,800 structured sessions designed to help soldiers process combat experiences and operational incidents. The sessions are led by military commanders with assistance from mental health officers and are intended to identify soldiers requiring additional psychological care.

The figures come amid growing concern over the long-term consequences of military service, including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and difficulties readjusting to civilian life.

According to Defense Ministry figures released in October, the total number of wounded veterans and security personnel receiving care from its Rehabilitation Department had reached approximately 91,200, including individuals injured in previous wars.

Of those wounded in the current war, approximately 63% were receiving treatment for psychological conditions, highlighting the extent to which the conflict has created lasting mental health challenges alongside physical injuries.

As part of this year’s appreciation week, the IDF is introducing a new initiative called “A Hug from Home,” intended to strengthen relationships between wounded soldiers and the communities in which they live.

The initiative, organized in cooperation with 10 local authorities, will bring wounded veterans together with senior military commanders and municipal leaders for meetings, discussions and recognition ceremonies.

The gatherings will also provide information about rehabilitation services and government assistance available to wounded personnel.

The military is simultaneously expanding efforts to help wounded soldiers navigate the administrative processes involved in obtaining benefits and support.

Since the beginning of 2026, the IDF has organized 12 dedicated assistance events in municipalities across Israel, bringing together military representatives and government officials to help wounded soldiers address matters involving transportation, taxation, licensing, salaries and mental health services.

The IDF has also established a program known as “Bein Hazmanim,” aimed at maintaining contact with reservists and providing support after they complete their active military service.

As part of the program, a dedicated reservists’ center has been established at Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan, where former and current reservists will be able to participate in recognition events, psychological processing programs and other activities.

Additional military positions have been created to improve support services and strengthen ties between the IDF and its reservists.

The new figures follow an earlier IDF report in August indicating that approximately 77% of soldiers wounded since October 7 had returned to service, including thousands of combat personnel. The differences between the two figures may reflect changes in the populations counted or the reporting periods.

The military emphasized that its responsibility toward wounded personnel extends beyond their immediate medical treatment and continues throughout their rehabilitation.

“The IDF, in cooperation with the Rehabilitation Department of the Defense Ministry and the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization, will continue to act at all times on behalf of wounded IDF personnel and disabled IDF veterans and accompany them throughout the rehabilitation process,” the military said.

“At this time, and throughout the year, we have a duty to honor those who sacrificed themselves for the most important mission of all – defending the state,” it added.