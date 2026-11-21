Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot at a ceremony following the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset at the Knesset in Jerusalem, November 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

As Israel’s rival political blocs explore a unity government, Netanyahu’s reported conditions reveal deep divisions that could make an agreement impossible.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly presented 10 conditions for forming a national unity government, including demands that could derail negotiations with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot before they produce an agreement.

The conditions would allow Netanyahu to remain prime minister for another four years, preserve his existing political alliances and prevent the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre, according to Haaretz.

However, Likud has disputed several of the reported demands, and a separate list of conditions released by the party Saturday evening differs from the earlier account.

Four more years for Netanyahu

Attorney Michael Rabello, representing Netanyahu in coalition negotiations, presented the reported 10-point proposal to representatives of Eisenkot’s Yashar party, according to Haaretz.

The central demand is that Netanyahu remain prime minister throughout the next government’s four-year term, ruling out a rotation agreement that would allow Eisenkot to assume the premiership.

That condition represents a fundamental obstacle because Eisenkot, whose political bloc emerged from the October elections in a position to challenge Netanyahu, has received the mandate to form the next government.

Eisenkot has indicated that he would consider a unity government with Likud only if he leads it.

Netanyahu also reportedly insists that all his existing coalition partners participate in the new government, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party.

Eisenkot’s bloc has opposed including Ben-Gvir, making the demand another potential dealbreaker.

The October 7 investigation dispute

One of the most controversial reported conditions concerns the investigation into the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, massacre.

Rather than establishing a state commission of inquiry, Netanyahu reportedly wants a six-member politically appointed investigative panel based on legislation advanced by Likud lawmaker Ariel Kallner in the previous Knesset.

Under the proposed framework, individuals who have held certain senior positions since June 6, 2004, would be barred from serving on the commission.

Those excluded would include Supreme Court justices, government ministers, senior military officers holding the rank of major general or above, Shin Bet directors and their deputies, attorneys general, military advocates general and Shin Bet legal advisers.

The restrictions would exclude a broad range of former senior officials with direct experience in Israel’s security, military and legal institutions.

A state commission of inquiry, by contrast, operates under an established legal framework in which the president of the Supreme Court appoints its members.

The dispute is particularly significant because an investigation into October 7 could examine decisions made by Israel’s political and security leadership before and during the attack.

Likud has challenged the account of its position, disputing claims that its negotiators had already discussed or agreed upon the reported investigative framework.

Judicial overhaul and military exemptions

Netanyahu’s reported proposal would also preserve judicial overhaul legislation enacted during the previous Knesset unless coalition partners mutually agreed to changes.

The legislation includes measures affecting the authority of government legal advisers and the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee.

Opposition lawmakers have already begun advancing legislation intended to reverse some of those changes, including a repeal measure that passed a preliminary Knesset vote this week.

Another reported condition concerns military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men.

Netanyahu wants the next government to advance legislation based on a proposal promoted by Likud lawmaker Boaz Bismuth during the previous Knesset.

The framework would provide more lenient sanctions for ultra-Orthodox men who fail to comply with military enlistment requirements.

The issue has become increasingly contentious as Israel’s military faces continuing security demands and calls for a more equitable distribution of military service.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, both members of Eisenkot’s political bloc, strongly oppose the proposed framework.

Likud has disputed claims that detailed agreements on military conscription and the October 7 inquiry were reached during the preliminary negotiations.

Iran, Gaza and Palestinian statehood

The reported conditions also address several major national security issues.

Netanyahu reportedly wants coalition partners to commit to supporting any future military campaign he authorizes against Iran.

The proposal would also prevent Israeli forces from withdrawing from their existing military positions until the relevant security threats have been eliminated.

Another provision would maintain current prison conditions for Hamas Nukhba terrorists, including members of the elite forces involved in the October 7 massacre.

The remaining conditions would require coalition partners to recognize Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and formally oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Unlike the disputed domestic political demands, several of these security principles also appear in Likud’s publicly released position.

Likud responds with its own conditions

On Saturday evening, Likud publicly outlined its conditions for establishing a national unity government, adding a new dimension to the dispute.

The party demanded an end to political boycotts and personal attacks against Netanyahu and his political allies.

It also called for an agreement excluding parties that it accuses of supporting terrorism and opposing Israel’s existence as a Jewish state, an apparent reference to the Arab-led Ra’am and Joint List parties.

Likud’s public statement reiterated opposition to Palestinian statehood, support for maintaining Israeli security positions in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, and the need for an agreement with ultra-Orthodox leaders concerning yeshiva students’ military service.

Significantly, the published conditions did not explicitly demand that Netanyahu remain prime minister for four years.

They also did not repeat the reported requirements concerning the October 7 investigative commission and preservation of judicial overhaul legislation.

The differences leave unanswered whether the earlier 10-point proposal represented Likud’s actual negotiating position, an opening bargaining strategy or an account disputed by the party.

Can a unity government survive these demands?

Senior figures in Eisenkot’s bloc have rejected the reported conditions, arguing that they would preserve Netanyahu’s political control despite his bloc’s failure to secure a governing majority in the October elections.

Netanyahu maintains that Israel’s security challenges demand a broad national unity government, while Eisenkot insists that any government formed under his mandate must be led by him.

With neither side showing signs of abandoning its central demands, the negotiations face a fundamental question: Is Netanyahu offering a path to national unity, or conditions that make it impossible?