Far-right Christian priest calls to ‘drive out’ Jews from the US

UK-born radical Christian cleric Calvin Robinson calls for the expulsion of all Jews from America.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

British-born Christian cleric and far-right commentator Calvin Robinson has called for Jews to be expelled en masse from the United States, accusing them of dominating American institutions and undermining the country’s Christian identity.

Robinson made the remarks during a discussion with white nationalist commentator Joe Enders ahead of last week’s :Christ Is King: conference in Texas, according to footage published Wednesday by the watchdog group Right Wing Watch.

Enders had complained that the United States was controlled by “a Jewish oligarchy” and questioned how Christian nationalists could prevent Jewish influence from reaching the highest levels of government.

“In answer to Joe’s question, quite frankly, it’s driving out the Jews,” Robinson responded.

“I think driving out the Jews is the answer. There are more Jews in America than in any other country, including Israel. They are disproportionately represented in all key areas that are subverting our culture, from Hollywood, to music, and et cetera. And that needs to end.”

Robinson argued that Jewish Americans should relocate to Israel, claiming they exercised disproportionate influence over the entertainment industry and other institutions that he accused of undermining American culture.

He also rejected the description of the United States as a Judeo-Christian nation, insisting that America should be exclusively Christian and that Jews should no longer influence its cultural and political institutions.

“It has to be a case of: You have now got your homeland that you fought for, you can go live in your homeland, you can stop taking over ours. This is Christian. And it is not Judeo-Christian, which comes from that same dual cognitive heresy. This is an explicitly Christian land for an explicitly Christian people.”

The remarks represent the latest escalation in Robinson’s increasingly explicit antisemitic rhetoric, which has drawn criticism from religious leaders and contributed to his removal from several clerical positions.

In September, Robinson published an X post blaming Jews for a wide range of political and intellectual movements, including Marxism, feminism, liberalism and neoconservatism.

“It is the Jews. It has always been the Jews,” he wrote, adding, “Not all of them, but always them.”

He has also accused Jews of collectively exercising control over politicians, cultural institutions and individuals who oppose their interests.

In August, the British anti-fascist publication Searchlight documented several earlier statements, including Robinson’s suggestion that voters should reject politicians who wear Jewish religious head coverings or visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Robinson also attracted criticism in February after questioning figures concerning Holocaust survivors in a social media post accompanied by the comment “The math ain’t mathing.”

His history of controversial conduct includes a January 2025 incident at the National Pro-Life Summit in Washington, where he concluded a speech with a straight-arm gesture widely interpreted as a Nazi salute.

Robinson maintained that the gesture was a joke referencing a similar action by Elon Musk. Nevertheless, the Anglican Catholic Church revoked his license to minister at a Michigan parish, saying he had repeatedly ignored warnings about provocative political behavior.

The church subsequently disclosed that Robinson had also faced complaints over alleged antisemitic statements and had previously been warned about his conduct.

In a separate letter, church authorities accused Robinson of using antisemitic coded language associated with conspiracy theories about Jewish control of government, finance and the media.

Robinson has denied being antisemitic, previously portraying his statements about Judaism and Israel as legitimate theological or political criticism.

Since leaving the Anglican Catholic Church, Robinson has increasingly aligned himself with Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon and the political movement associated with white nationalist influencer Nick Fuentes.

In March, Robinson appeared on Webbon’s program and accused Jews of facilitating Muslim immigration into Western countries. He called for the removal of both groups and announced plans to host programming on Webbon’s New Christian Right media network.

During the same discussion, Robinson endorsed a conspiracy theory alleging that Jewish financiers had deliberately manipulated musical frequencies to influence public behavior.

Robinson’s growing association with the movement culminated in his participation in the “Christ Is King: America After Trump” conference, held November 13–14 in Irving, Texas.

The gathering brought together Christian nationalist activists and far-right commentators, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, with Fuentes appearing as a surprise guest and delivering the closing address.

Fuentes, who has repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler and promoted Holocaust denial and antisemitic conspiracy theories, used the conference to outline plans for expanding his Groyper movement’s influence within the Republican Party ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Robinson’s participation placed him alongside Fuentes and other activists advocating a more explicitly Christian nationalist political order, although their appearance at the same event does not establish formal organizational ties.

The British cleric has also developed connections with figures closer to the Trump administration. In March, he appeared at an event organized by the National Faith Advisory Board, where he publicly praised White House faith adviser Paula White for supporting him.