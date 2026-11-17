Afraid to be Jewish: Students hide their identity as 96% of UK parents surveyed fear campus antisemitism

A pro-Palestinian protester holds a sign calling on Oxford University to support the Palestinian cause. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A pro-Palestinian protester holds a sign calling on Oxford University to support the Palestinian cause. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Jewish students in Britain are concealing their identity and avoiding leading universities over fears of antisemitism, according to a new survey by Parents Against Antisemitism.

An alarming 96% of Jewish families surveyed expressed concern about campus antisemitism, while 93% said it influenced their university choices. Nearly four in five ranked student safety above academic reputation.

Some students are even removing references to Hebrew, Judaism, and Jewish leadership activities from their applications, fearing discrimination. One parent reported avoiding three top universities despite their child’s outstanding academic record.

The findings follow a wave of anti-Israel campus protests since October 7, raising concerns about whether British universities are adequately protecting Jewish students.