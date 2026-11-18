Six signs the US may be preparing to resume strikes on Iran

In this photograph released by the U.S. Navy, military planes stand on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, July 4, 2024, in the South China Sea. (Seaman Ryan Holloway/U.S. Navy, via AP)

The open question is whether all this is military pressure alone or also preparing the public for renewed strikes on Iran.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Israeli journalist Yaron Avraham has laid out six signs that the United States may be preparing for another round of strikes on Iran in the near future.

Here is what he pointed to and what the reporting shows.

1. A third aircraft carrier

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in the Middle East on Sunday, U.S. officials said, marking an increase in American military power in the region that already included two other carriers as the war with Iran remains unresolved.

Three carriers in the region at once is rare.

In addition to the three aircraft carriers, the flotilla in the Arabian Sea now includes 13 destroyers, two cruisers, and a littoral combat ship, according to the Navy.

2. 53,000 American troops in the region

Following the Roosevelt’s arrival, approximately 53,000 US troops are now stationed in the Middle East.

Avraham called it an extremely unusual concentration of forces, including dozens of warships and hundreds of aircraft.

3. Senior US officials moving onto military bases

This is the sign Avraham finds most interesting. Several senior Trump administration officials have moved onto military bases following Iranian threats.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent moved to a military base following threats from Iran, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth live at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C.

Reports have also named Todd Blanche and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Officials assess that Iranian efforts to target current and former American officials have reached a more advanced stage.

Avraham suggested the publicity around these moves could also be preparing the American public for the reasons behind another strike.

4. A reported dirty bomb plot

US media have reported that Iran may be planning a radiological attack in Washington.

A CNN exclusive on November 16, citing seven US officials, said new intelligence indicated Iran was developing plans to target senior administration officials in the US capital with a radioactive dirty bomb.

The administration has played down the threat. Rubio said on Wednesday, “I don’t think there is any imminent threat,” and Iran’s foreign ministry denied the allegations, calling them “baseless.”

Trump said Iran would “pay a price” if there was such a plot.

5. Deadlock in the talks

Negotiations are stuck, and Iran is still keeping UN inspectors out of its key nuclear sites.

On Friday, the IAEA called for Tehran to restore access for its inspectors in a report circulated by the watchdog among member states, insisting the move is essential to its monitoring work.

The IAEA says that without direct access to sites such as Isfahan, the agency cannot independently establish what is happening at those facilities.

6. US strikes are already happening.

The United States is already carrying out targeted strikes as tension continues in the Strait of Hormuz.

This week, US forces struck an IRGC missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island. Iran responded with drone attacks on US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Pressure or preparation?

The open question, Avraham said, is whether all this is military pressure alone or also preparing the public for renewed strikes on Iran.

On Monday, Vice President JD Vance said Trump is weighing exactly that choice.

“He could say we are done now; he could exert more military and diplomatic pressure on the Iranians. I think that’s something he’s thinking about doing right now,” Vance told Fox News.