Antisemitism now ‘openly accepted,’ laments Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot fights back tears as she warns of rising antisemitism at Hollywood gala.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli actress Gal Gadot became emotional while addressing the growing acceptance of antisemitism around the world during a Simon Wiesenthal Center ceremony in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, warning that widespread indifference to hatred against Jews could have dangerous consequences.

The 41-year-old Wonder Woman star delivered the remarks at the organization’s annual Humanitarian Award Dinner, held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on November 11, where she helped present an award to Israeli-born entertainment executive Ynon Kreiz, the newly appointed co-CEO of Skydance.

Gadot initially spoke lightheartedly about Kreiz, recounting how he had once delivered his baby daughter in a car parked along a busy London street. However, her tone changed when she addressed the surge in antisemitism following the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023, and the subsequent war in Gaza.

“I’m frightened by how quickly hatred of Jews is spreading — and how openly it is expressed and accepted,” Gadot told the audience, visibly struggling to contain her tears.

Reflecting on the atmosphere since the October 7 attacks, the actress questioned how far the hostility toward Jews might escalate if society becomes accustomed to witnessing antisemitism without challenging it.

“If people get used to hearing and seeing hatred and looking the other way, then where does it end?” she asked.

Gadot paused during her speech as she became overwhelmed by emotion.

“I didn’t expect to get emotional,” she told the audience before apologizing.

Despite her concerns, Gadot praised Kreiz for his willingness to speak publicly about his Jewish and Israeli identity and confront antisemitism.

“What gives me hope is that people like Ynon aren’t wavering,” she said, describing his leadership as a source of encouragement during a difficult period for Jewish communities.

Kreiz, who previously served as CEO of toy manufacturer Mattel for eight years, was recently appointed co-CEO of Skydance alongside David Ellison, following the company’s merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

In his acceptance speech, Kreiz echoed Gadot’s warnings, arguing that criticism of Israel must not be allowed to become a justification for antisemitism.

“Disagreement with the policies of the Israeli government cannot become an excuse for the hatred of Jews,” he declared.

Kreiz also emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties between Washington and Jerusalem, describing the relationship between the United States and Israel as one that must remain unshakable.

The executive recounted his family’s experience during the Holocaust, explaining that his mother was just nine months old when she and her older sister were forced to hide in a closet during a Nazi raid in Vienna.

Their parents were away attempting to obtain visas, and the family subsequently escaped Austria and found refuge in Scotland.

Kreiz’s selection for the humanitarian award preceded his appointment to lead Skydance, according to Simon Wiesenthal Center CEO Jim Berk, who said the organization’s trustees had chosen him because of his charitable work and his outspoken identification with Israel and the Jewish people.

The ceremony also featured Skydance chairman David Ellison, film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and several prominent Hollywood figures.

Among those attending was former Israeli hostage Noa Argamani, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, and rescued by Israeli forces in June 2024.

Kreiz shared an anecdote about Argamani’s captivity, recalling how she and three other hostages had discussed what they hoped to do upon regaining their freedom. One of their wishes was to see the film Barbie, which Kreiz had helped bring to theaters while leading Mattel.

Journalist Bianna Golodryga also received the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Jewish Heritage Award during the evening.

Golodryga and Israeli journalist Yonit Levi co-authored Don’t Feed the Lion, a novel examining antisemitism among middle school students, which is now being developed for a screen adaptation produced by Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano.

In a statement announcing the project, the couple said they wanted their children to grow up in a society where differences are respected and prejudice is challenged.

Gadot has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most prominent Israeli voices since the October 7 massacre, repeatedly using her international platform to condemn antisemitism, advocate for Israeli hostages and express solidarity with Jewish communities.

Her remarks at the Beverly Hills ceremony reflected concerns that hostility toward Jews has become increasingly normalized in public discourse, particularly since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.