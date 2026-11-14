WATCH: Man tries to play the victim card but quickly reverts to radical Islamism November 14, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-man-tries-to-play-the-victim-card-but-quickly-reverts-to-radical-islamism/ Email Print Israeli influencer Talia Yoseph cleverly baited an Arab man into revealing his true intentions and beliefs after she openly said she fully approved of the bombing of terrorists in Gaza. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/DB43DOkfnTsXrQnt.mp4 anti-IsraelRadical IslamTalia Yoseph