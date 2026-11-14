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WATCH: Man tries to play the victim card but quickly reverts to radical Islamism

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Israeli influencer Talia Yoseph cleverly baited an Arab man into revealing his true intentions and beliefs after she openly said she fully approved of the bombing of terrorists in Gaza.

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