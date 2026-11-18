Former Athens Jewish leader identified as target of Iranian assassination plot

Five North Macedonian suspects were arrested in an operation involving Greek intelligence and the Mossad.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Greek media identified Abraham Minos-Moisis, a former president of Athens’ Jewish community, as the intended victim of an alleged Iranian-directed assassination plot that Greek and North Macedonian intelligence agencies thwarted, according to a Wednesday report by Kan News.

Minos-Moisis, a businessman active in Greece’s economy, was named after authorities arrested five North Macedonian nationals suspected of participating in a network allegedly preparing an assassination or terrorist attack on Greek territory.

North Macedonia’s National Security Agency said the investigation had exposed “a wide network of proxy actors” associated with Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, an Iranian national identified as a “collaborator of the Iranian security and intelligence services.”

The operation involved North Macedonia’s National Security Agency and Greece’s National Intelligence Service, with assistance from Western intelligence agencies.

Israeli television reported that Mossad and Greek security forces also helped prevent the suspected attack.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Iranian operatives allegedly recruited participants through a drug-trafficking network.

The broadcaster reported that several Israeli businessmen may have been potential targets, although it did not identify its sources.

“Several Israelis were told in advance to take precautionary steps,” Channel 12 reported.

Greek authorities apprehended one suspect at the border on November 12 before transferring him to Skopje, North Macedonia’s capital.

Four others were detained in North Macedonia during operations conducted around the same period.

All five suspects are North Macedonian citizens. The four arrested in Skopje reportedly have previous criminal convictions.

During the investigation, authorities confiscated firearms, ammunition, notebooks containing contact information and a map marking a particular location.

Members of the alleged network had reportedly visited Iran and another Gulf country, where they met an Iranian handler suspected of overseeing preparations for the operation.

One suspect arrested in Skopje reportedly acknowledged that members of the group had met the Iranian national and discussed carrying out an assassination or terrorist attack in Greece.

Earlier reports had described the intended victim as an Israeli businessman of Greek origin.

Wednesday’s Greek media reports identified Minos-Moisis, while Israeli reporting suggested that other Israeli nationals may also have faced threats.

Authorities have not disclosed the precise location of the suspected planned attack.