WATCH: El-Sayed calls on Israel to abolish its religious identity November 18, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-el-sayed-calls-on-israel-to-abolish-its-religious-identity/ Email Print Michigan Senator-elect Abdul al-Sayed called on the Jewish state to abolish its religious identity so Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in peace, while accusing Israel of committing genocide. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/puiqIingrF2rJu1T.mp4 Abdul El-Sayedanti-IsraelJewish state