WATCH: MK, father of former hostage, rips his shirt as Arab votes force Knesset speaker switch November 18, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mk-father-of-former-hostage-rips-his-shirt-as-arab-votes-force-knesset-speaker-switch/ Email Print Tzvika Mor, an MK and father of former hostage Eitan, ripped his shirt in mourning after the opposition cobbled together Arab votes to oust Knesset speaker Amir Ohana of Likud and install Matan Kahana. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/RBlCpc5A4UK8XYg4.mp4 hostageKnessetTzvika Mor