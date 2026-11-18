Iran’s population could fall to 31 million despite government efforts to boost birth rates

The average age of women having their first child has reached 27 years and six months nationally, rising to 30 years and eight months in Tehran.

By Maddie Ali, The Algemeiner

Iran’s population could shrink from about 87 million to just 31 million over the next 75 years if current fertility trends continue, a senior Iranian population official warned, highlighting the failure of years of government campaigns, financial incentives, and religious appeals to encourage people to have more children.

Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi, secretary of Iran’s National Population Headquarters, issued the warning last Thursday at an international fertility conference.

Citing World Health Organization projections, she said Iran’s fertility rate had fallen to 1.34 children per woman in the Iranian calendar year ending March 2026, far below the 2.1 required to maintain a stable population in the long term.

The figure represents a dramatic decline from the 1980s, when Iranian women had an average of six to seven children.

The warning has renewed attention to the Islamic Republic’s increasingly aggressive efforts to reverse the country’s demographic decline, including public advertising campaigns, financial incentives, religious appeals, and legislation encouraging larger families.

Across Tehran and other Iranian cities, billboards, posters, and public advertisements have become a visible part of the government’s campaign to encourage childbirth.

Some feature cheerful families with several children, accompanied by slogans portraying large families as a source of happiness, national strength, and social stability.

One campaign featured the slogan, “Children, the pulse of our lives!” alongside an image of a couple with four children.

Another billboard carried the message: “Life is better when happy — having kids is better when you have many.”

Authorities have also used public sculptures and advertisements in metro stations to promote childbirth, presenting larger families as essential to Iran’s future.

In January 2025, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni warned that the country faced a serious demographic challenge.

“With this ongoing trend, the country will face a serious crisis in the future,” Momeni said, warning that Iran’s population could shrink by more than half over the next 75 years.

The government has introduced several financial incentives to encourage couples to marry and have children.

The Family Protection and Youthful Population Law, approved in 2021, provides marriage and childbirth loans, housing benefits, employment advantages, and other forms of assistance to eligible families.

The legislation also provides extended maternity leave and support for mothers with multiple children.

However, these incentives have done little to change the decisions of many young Iranians, who say the financial assistance is too limited to make a meaningful difference amid rising living costs.

High inflation, a depreciating national currency, expensive housing, and the rising cost of raising children have made government loans and benefits inadequate.

“The assistance is not enough to start a family. Getting married in Iran is harder than flying to the moon,” one young Iranian told The Algemeiner.

Another young Iranian described the government’s financial support as inadequate in the face of soaring prices.

“Everything is so expensive. Inflation has pushed the younger generation into a corner. We cannot afford housing, let alone marriage or children,” the interviewee said.

“The government’s assistance is a joke. I can’t even buy groceries with the amount they are promising.”

For many young Iranians, receiving a government loan or housing benefit does not resolve the underlying problem: They remain uncertain whether they can afford to raise a family in an increasingly difficult economic environment.

As a result, the government’s financial incentives have struggled to persuade people who see economic stability, rather than childbirth benefits, as the prerequisite for starting a family.

The Islamic Republic’s approach to population policy has changed considerably over the past four decades.

Following the 1979 revolution, which brought the current regime to power, authorities initially encouraged larger families, particularly during the Iran-Iraq war.

However, as population growth accelerated, the government introduced family-planning programs in the late 1980s and 1990s, promoting smaller families and access to contraception.

By 2014, then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had reversed his position, describing the earlier population control policies as a mistake and calling for higher birth rates.

His general population policies emphasized removing obstacles to marriage, providing support to couples to have children, and increasing fertility.

Despite all the measures taken by the government, the declining trend has not been reversed.

The campaign to increase childbirth has also been promoted through religious institutions and senior clerics, who have portrayed population growth as a religious and national responsibility.

Khamenei repeatedly called on Iranians to have more children, linking a youthful population to the country’s strength and long-term ambitions.

In May 2026, his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, also emphasized the importance of increasing the population and promoting a culture of childbearing, describing it as a strategic concern for the Islamic Republic.

“By earnestly pursuing the correct, necessary policy of population growth, the great Iranian nation will be able to play a major role and experience strategic leaps in the future, taking long strides toward building the new Islamic-Iranian civilization,” he wrote.

“The ever-increasing efforts of activists in the field of population and the promotion of a culture that encourages childbearing can have a significant impact on bringing about this bright future,” he added.

Religious leaders have been encouraged to participate more actively.

In June 2024, Iranian lawmaker Amirhossein Bankipour announced plans for National Population Awards to recognize Friday prayer leaders who were particularly successful in promoting higher birth rates among their congregations.

Shakiba Mohebi-Tabar, then secretary of the National Population Council, described preserving a youthful population as a divine command and called for cooperation between religious leaders and the wider community.

The government has also sought to influence education. In January 2025, the Ministry of Science called for the removal of university educational material considered discouraging to childbearing.

Proposals included more married student accommodation, campus childcare facilities, and additional financial support for married students.

Despite the extensive campaigns, economic difficulties remain a major obstacle to having children.

According to Dastjerdi, annual marriages declined from approximately 900,000 in 2010 to 431,000 in the Iranian calendar year ending March 2026.

The average age of women having their first child has reached 27 years and six months nationally, rising to 30 years and eight months in Tehran.

The consequences extend beyond declining birth rates.

Dastjerdi warned that the proportion of Iranians aged over 60 could rise from approximately 13 percent to 32 percent by 2051, increasing pressure on healthcare services and the working-age population.

Iran’s demographic outlook nevertheless requires careful interpretation.

The United Nations’ 2024 medium variant projection, for example, estimates Iran’s population at approximately 80 million by 2100, although its low-variant scenario is considerably lower.

For the Islamic Republic, the challenge is no longer simply persuading families to have more children.

It is addressing the economic and social conditions that shape whether young Iranians can afford to start families at all.