In Hungary, Israeli president warns new leaders of Iran threat

In Budapest, Herzog thanked Hungary for its support of Israel in European institutions and highlighted the importance of maintaining close cooperation.

By Debbie Weiss, The Algemeiner

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called for greater international cooperation against Iran and its terrorist proxies during a visit to Hungary on Tuesday, warning that the threat from Tehran extends far beyond the Middle East as Budapest’s new government signaled its intention to strengthen defense and economic ties with Israel.

“In recent years, we have contended with the clear, present, and ongoing threat of terror and extremism emanating from Iran and spread through its network of radical proxies,” Herzog said, speaking alongside Hungarian President András Baka.

“They may sit in the Middle East, but they threaten the entire world,” he said. “And the alliance of freedom-loving nations is critical in confronting it.”

The warning came amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, following the US-Israeli military campaign against Tehran earlier this year and concerns about another round of direct fighting.

On Monday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made an unannounced visit to Israel for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that focused on Iran and regional security.

Netanyahu, speaking at an Israeli Air Force base the same day, warned Israel’s enemies against renewed attacks.

“We have the readiness, the determination, and the capability to strike our enemies the moment it is required,” Netanyahu said.

“Do not test us. You will suffer harsher blows than you have suffered up to now.”

Herzog’s appeal for cooperation against Iran was part of a broader effort to strengthen Israel’s international partnerships at a time of continuing threats from Iranian-backed groups, including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen.

All three are internationally designated terrorist organizations.

The Israeli president raised similar concerns about Iran during talks last week with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Azerbaijan, where the two discussed bilateral relations and regional security.

In Budapest, Herzog thanked Hungary for its support of Israel in European institutions and highlighted the importance of maintaining close cooperation with a country that has long been among Israel’s most reliable European partners.

“Hungary has been a friend and an ally on this long and difficult path,” Herzog told Baka, praising the country’s efforts to promote “balanced and constructive relations” between Israel and the European Union.

The visit was the first high-level Israeli engagement with Hungary’s new leadership since Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s Tisza party defeated Viktor Orbán in April, ending his 16 years in power.

Following the presidential talks, Herzog met Magyar at the Hungarian Parliament for a private discussion and working lunch attended by senior Hungarian ministers.

They covered regional challenges, Israel’s relationship with the EU, and opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation, including defense cooperation.

Magyar subsequently said that the two leaders agreed it was in their countries’ mutual interest to deepen their historical, cultural, economic, and defense cooperation.

Herzog invited the Hungarian prime minister to visit Israel, an invitation Magyar accepted.

“Thank you for visiting us, and see you in Israel,” Magyar told Herzog.

The commitment to further cooperation comes as Magyar’s government establishes its foreign policy priorities following the change in leadership.

Orbán, a close ally of Netanyahu, had been one of Israel’s strongest supporters in the EU, repeatedly opposing measures critical of the Israeli government.

Herzog also drew parallels between the histories of Israel and Hungary, whose struggle against Soviet domination will be commemorated later this week on the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

“History has taught both of our nations that freedom and autonomy cannot be taken for granted,” Herzog said, adding that defending those values sometimes came at a high price.

“In Israel, we bear this cost every day, not because we choose war, but because we recognize that protecting freedom is a duty that requires sacrifice.”

Baka also invoked the historical connection between the countries, noting that Hungary’s 1956 uprising against Soviet rule and the Suez Crisis involving Israel unfolded at the same time, shaping the international landscape of the period.

The two presidents also emphasized Hungary’s commitment to protecting its Jewish community and combating antisemitism.