WATCH: Netanyahu declares Iran once again chasing nuclear weapon, regime change only solution

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at an IDF event that Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei is once again chasing nuclear weapons, declaring that toppling the regime is the only way to end the threat once and for all.

🔴 Netanyahu: ‘Iran is again attempting to develop death bombs, the only way to eliminate the threat is to topple the regime’ https://t.co/1tAiJpvhmC — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 21, 2026