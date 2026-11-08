New Israeli VC fund targets breakthroughs in children’s health

The initiative seeks to accelerate innovation in pediatric medicine, a field that receives a relatively small share of life sciences investment.

em>By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Schneider Children’s Medical Center has launched a multimillion-dollar venture capital fund dedicated to developing technologies and innovative solutions in pediatric healthcare, further strengthening the Jewish State’s position as a hub for medical innovation.

Schneider Children’s Medical Center, which operates as part of the Clalit Health Services network, has already raised approximately $20 million for the Schneider Children’s VC (SCVC) fund, with the ultimate goal of securing $50 million.

“The fund was born out of a need within the field of pediatrics. We realized there was significant economic potential here and wanted to create a financial vehicle to advance the sector,” Ronen Gadot, the fund’s managing partner, told the Hebrew-language outlet Calcalist.

“Only a small percentage of life sciences investments is directed toward pediatrics. There is a significant opportunity here, both from a business perspective and in terms of healthcare outcomes,” he added.

Gadot said his involvement in the initiative is also deeply personal.

“I am the father of a child with a rare genetic disease, and I see firsthand the need for medical innovation in this space,” he said, describing the creation of the fund as “a dream come true.”

According to Gadot, SCVC is the first fund of its kind in Israel. He said that, to his knowledge, only two comparable funds operate elsewhere in the world — one in the United States and another in Spain.

The fund has already invested in three startups, with individual investments ranging from $500,000 to $3 million, according to Calcalist.

In addition to financing early-stage companies, SCVC plans to work with more established businesses to help expand and develop their technologies. One of its key areas of interest will be the use of artificial intelligence to improve early disease detection, potentially enabling earlier diagnosis and intervention for children with serious medical conditions.