New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference after attending a round table with local community leaders in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani doubles down on Israel genocide accusations and defends October 7 comments.

By World Israel News Staff

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani defended his decision to accuse Israel of genocide in a statement marking the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre, arguing Wednesday that the occasion should also be used to address the condition of Arabs in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit on November 18, Mamdani was challenged by journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin over his October 7 statement, which condemned Hamas’s 2023 attack but devoted much of its text to criticizing Israel’s subsequent military campaign.

Sorkin questioned whether the mayor could have reserved October 7 for commemorating the Israeli victims and waited until the following day to criticize Israel.

Mamdani rejected that distinction, reiterating his false claims that Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians and arguing that the October 7 massacre had repeatedly been invoked to justify subsequent Israeli military operations.

“When the Israeli government is conducting a genocide of Palestinians,” Mamdani said, October 7 is frequently cited in defense of its actions.

He argued that the anniversary should acknowledge not only the Hamas attack but also the consequences of the war that followed.

“I have a politics of universality,” Mamdani said, explaining that he believed the same principles of human rights should apply to Israelis and Palestinians.

The mayor’s original October 7 statement acknowledged the roughly 1,200 Israelis murdered and 251 people abducted by Hamas, before accusing Israel of an “ongoing genocide in Gaza” and condemning what he described as Israeli war crimes, occupation and apartheid.

The statement drew criticism from liberal Jewish leaders, including Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, who argued that Mamdani’s rhetoric was endangering Jewish New Yorkers.

US Representative Dan Goldman, a New York Democrat, also condemned the statement, accusing the mayor of using an occasion dedicated to mourning Israeli victims to promote disputed allegations against Israel.

During Wednesday’s interview, Sorkin raised those concerns, noting that Jewish residents account for more than half of New York City’s hate crime victims despite comprising approximately 10% to 12% of its population.

Mamdani acknowledged the disproportionate number of attacks against Jews and reiterated his commitment to combating antisemitism.

He also defended his personal participation in an October 7 memorial vigil for Israeli victims, where he had faced protests from anti-Israel activists.

The mayor said that attending the vigil demonstrated his commitment to mourning victims regardless of their nationality, while maintaining his criticism of Israel’s government.

Mamdani has faced repeated controversy over his positions on Israel, including his refusal during his mayoral campaign to unequivocally condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada.”

Since taking office in January, he has also reversed several Israel-related executive orders introduced by his predecessor, Eric Adams, while continuing to accuse Israel of genocide.