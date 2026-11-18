Cooking pots and an oil lamp uncovered in a small cistern in a drainage channel in the Shiloah Pool in Jerusalem's Old City, June 27, 2013. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel)

The excavation caused extensive damage to the site, including breaking ancient plaster layers inside the cistern.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Six suspects were arrested after allegedly excavating an ancient cistern nearly nine meters underground at an archaeological site in the Judean Hills, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday morning.

The suspects were caught last weekend at Horbat Adash, near Mevo Beitar, during an operation by the authority’s Robbery Prevention Unit.

Investigators suspect some gang members dug inside the cistern while others remained above ground beside a lit campfire, attempting to make the operation look like an innocent picnic.

The suspects arrived with a generator, an electric jackhammer, drilling equipment, tools, a ladder, and lighting.

Inspectors found hundreds of pottery fragments, stone vessels, and part of an animal-shaped vessel dating to the Early Muslim period (7th-10th centuries).

The excavation caused extensive damage to the site, including breaking ancient plaster layers inside the cistern.

Dr. Amir Ganor, head of the authority’s Robbery Prevention Unit, said social media stories about hidden treasures were encouraging illegal excavations.

“Ancient layers are destroyed; findings are displaced and disconnected from their archaeological context,” he said, adding that the resulting loss of historical information “can never be restored.”

Horbat Adash contains remains of a settlement spanning nearly 1,000 years, from the Second Temple period through the Early Muslim period, including a former mosque.